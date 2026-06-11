The Edge Negotiation Group Launches Deal/Spar, an AI-Powered Negotiation Simulator for Voice and Text-Based Practice

EL SEGUNDO, Calif, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Edge Negotiation Group, LLC today announced the launch of Deal/Spar, an AI-powered negotiation simulator designed to help professionals practice, refine, and improve negotiation performance through realistic role-play scenarios.

The platform allows users to engage in negotiations using text, voice, and video-based interactions with AI-generated counterparts. Designed to bridge the gap between training and execution, Deal/Spar provides a safe environment where professionals can test strategies, respond to objections, and develop confidence before entering live negotiations.

“Most professionals only get one chance to negotiate an important deal,” said Andrew Boughton, founder of The Edge Negotiation Group. “Deal/Spar gives negotiators the ability to practice before the real conversation, experiment with different approaches, and receive immediate feedback on their performance.”

Deal/Spar supports multiple negotiation styles, including auctions, hard bargaining, concession trading, win-win negotiations, and high-dependency situations. Users can create custom negotiation scenarios, generate AI personas, upload contracts for analysis, and conduct practice sessions through both written and spoken interactions.

Following each simulation, the platform delivers AI-generated performance analysis, identifying strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities for improvement. Users also receive targeted learning recommendations and can track progress across multiple sessions.

The launch represents the latest step in The Edge Negotiation Group’s broader initiative to integrate artificial intelligence into negotiation training and post-workshop adoption, providing professionals with on-demand access to realistic negotiation practice and coaching.

Deal/Spar is available immediately through The Edge Negotiation Group’s digital learning platform.

About The Edge Negotiation Group

The Edge Negotiation Group, LLC is a negotiation training and consulting firm based in El Segundo, California. Founded in 2009, the firm provides instructor-led workshops, customized training programs, and AI-powered negotiation tools to organizations in the United States and internationally.

For more information, visit https://edgenegotiation.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Boughton

info@edgenegotiation.com

310.929.7700 x1

2321 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 5200

El Segundo, CA 90245

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/278bdde8-991d-4fb6-8796-a7b85823e4ec