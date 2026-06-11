Ethylene Carbonate Market Size to Hit USD 787.0 Million by 2035 as EV Battery Demand Accelerates Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Ethylene Carbonate Market was valued at USD 441.4 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 787.0 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.96% over 2026–2035.

The Ethylene Carbonate Market is experiencing growth because of increased usage of lithium-ion batteries that are used in electric vehicles and energy storage solutions, where ethylene carbonate acts as the primary electrolyte solvent. Increased use of electric mobility, renewable energy sources, and portable electronic devices is another factor contributing to the growth of ethylene carbonate consumption. Growing industrial applications including those in lubricant production, plasticizers, and surface coating is adding up to the market growth as well. Advances in technology and government support are making a significant contribution towards market growth.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2026E: USD 467.7 Million

USD 467.7 Million Market Size by 2035: USD 787.0 Million

USD 787.0 Million CAGR: 5.96% from 2026 to 2035

5.96% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region: North America

North America Largest Region: Asia Pacific





Get a Sample Report of Ethylene Carbonate Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5835

Segmentation Analysis:

By Form, Liquid Segment Dominated the Market; Solid Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Liquid segment dominated with approximately 71% revenue share in 2025 owing to its extensive application in lithium-ion batteries and the chemicals industry, with a high dielectric constant and excellent solubility properties making it suitable for large-scale applications. The Solid segment is expected to be the fastest-growing Form segment during 2026 to 2035 driven by rising demand for advanced materials in the chemical and energy industry, better stability characteristics, and growing advancements in solid-state battery applications.

By Application, Lithium Battery Electrolyte Segment Led the Market; Lubricants Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The Lithium Battery Electrolyte segment held the largest market share of about 68% in 2025, attributed to its significant contribution towards improving ionic conductivity and stability of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. The Lubricants segment is projected to record the fastest growth rate from 2026 to 2035 owing to increasing adoption of ethylene carbonate as a functional additive offering superior viscosity control, thermal stability, and improved lubrication efficiency.

By End-use, Automotive Segment Led the Market; Medical Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The Automotive category had the largest position in terms of revenue with over 46% in 2025 owing to increasing demand for ethylene carbonate in electric and hybrid vehicle applications, where it is essential in improving EV battery performance and energy efficiency. The Medical sector is predicted to have the quickest CAGR growth of over 5% in the forecast period of 2026 to 2035, driven by the increasing use of ethylene carbonate in medications, biomedical uses, and speciality chemicals, thanks to healthcare developments and the rising need for enhanced drug delivery systems.

For an In-Depth Strategic Briefing with Our Research Team, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5835

Regional Insights:

North America is the fastest expanding regional ethylene carbonate market with a CAGR of roughly 6.85% because to the IRA’s USD 369 billion clean energy investment which is mobilising domestic EV and battery production necessitating localised ethylene carbonate supply chains. With its expanding gigafactory network, the U.S. contributes for around 82.5% of North American sales and its combined battery manufacturing capacity drives considerable domestic purchase of ethylene carbonate.

The U.S. Ethylene Carbonate Market was valued at USD 104.7 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 218.1 Million by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. The expansion of the industry is driven by the rising penetration of EVs, growth of the lithium-ion battery sector and expanding applications in energy storage, lubricants and coatings, supported by clean energy policies and technical breakthroughs.

Europe is a significant ethylene carbonate market where the EU Battery Regulation’s supply chain sustainability requirements, automotive industry’s electrification investment, and specialty solvent consumption create consistent and growing demand. Germany accounts for approximately 24.6% of European revenues through BASF’s specialty carbonate chemical production, the automotive OEM battery supply chain’s EC procurement, and the industrial lubricant sector’s high-performance additive consumption from its world-leading automotive and machinery manufacturing sectors.

The Europe Ethylene Carbonate Market size is predicted to expand from USD 119.2 Million in 2025 to USD 206.4 Million by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.64% during 2026-2035. The market is projected to rise due to rising demand for lithium-ion batteries, increased use of electric vehicles, and growing usage of ethylene carbonate as a crucial electrolyte solvent in energy storage systems and industrial chemical applications.

Asia Pacific has the highest share of the worldwide Ethylene Carbonate Market in terms of revenue due to the concentration of lithium-ion battery production in China, South Korea and Japan. The trajectory of the market demand is determined by the demand for ethylene carbonate electrolyte from China-based battery manufacturers CATL, BYD and CALB which together comprise around 56.8% of Asia Pacific sales.

Rising EV Production and Battery Technology Advancements to Augment Market Expansion Globally

With the increase in worldwide production of electric vehicles, government expenditures in clean energy and industrial uses in the fields of lubricants coatings and medicines, the ethylene carbonate sector will develop in the future years. Domestic content requirements under the IRA and EU battery legislation are driving regional investment in ethylene carbonate manufacturing capacity in North America and Europe. Ethylene carbonate as a high-performance biodegradable foundation in green lubricant formulation is increasing industrial and automotive lubricant applications. Ethylene carbonate is increasingly being used by the pharmaceutical business as a low-toxicity ICH Class 3 solvent, steadily displacing more dangerous prohibited alternatives.

Purchase Single User PDF of Ethylene Carbonate Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5835

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Ethylene Carbonate Market Report:

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

UBE Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group

Lotte Chemical Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

LG Chem Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Dalian Kimphar Pharmaceutical Chemical Co., Ltd.

Huntsman Advanced Materials

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

SABIC

Zhejiang Capchem Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Haike Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Huntsman Petrochemical LLC

Recent Developments:

2024: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings expanded battery-grade ethylene carbonate production capacity at its Yokkaichi facility in Japan, targeting growing demand from domestic and export lithium-ion battery electrolyte manufacturers supplying the automotive EV powertrain market requiring consistent high-purity supply.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings expanded battery-grade ethylene carbonate production capacity at its Yokkaichi facility in Japan, targeting growing demand from domestic and export lithium-ion battery electrolyte manufacturers supplying the automotive EV powertrain market requiring consistent high-purity supply. 2024: BASF SE launched enhanced-purity ethylene carbonate grades for battery electrolyte applications, providing sub-ppm metallic impurity specifications and improved electrochemical stability documentation meeting next-generation lithium-ion battery electrolyte qualification requirements of automotive OEM programmes.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ETHYLENE CARBONATE PRODUCTION & SUPPLY CHAIN METRICS – helps you understand production capacity trends across liquid and solid forms along with improvements in supply chain localization, feedstock availability, and manufacturing efficiency across key regional hubs.

– helps you understand production capacity trends across liquid and solid forms along with improvements in supply chain localization, feedstock availability, and manufacturing efficiency across key regional hubs. BATTERY ELECTROLYTE & EV DEMAND INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in lithium-ion battery electrolyte applications, EV production ramp-up, gigafactory procurement volumes, and real-time battery manufacturing capacity growth metrics.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in lithium-ion battery electrolyte applications, EV production ramp-up, gigafactory procurement volumes, and real-time battery manufacturing capacity growth metrics. INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS & LUBRICANT ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze demand across lubricant, coating, and pharmaceutical applications along with formulation advancements, biodegradable additive integration, and specialty chemical substitution trends.

– helps you analyze demand across lubricant, coating, and pharmaceutical applications along with formulation advancements, biodegradable additive integration, and specialty chemical substitution trends. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & CLEAN ENERGY POLICY METRICS – helps you uncover the impact of IRA, EU Battery Regulation, and REACH compliance on ethylene carbonate production investment, regional supply chain development, and long-term market competitiveness.

– helps you uncover the impact of IRA, EU Battery Regulation, and REACH compliance on ethylene carbonate production investment, regional supply chain development, and long-term market competitiveness. SOLID-STATE BATTERY & NEXT-GENERATION ELECTROLYTE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in solid-state battery electrolyte development, carbonate-based conductor research, pharmaceutical-grade solvent substitution, and advanced energy storage material integration.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in solid-state battery electrolyte development, carbonate-based conductor research, pharmaceutical-grade solvent substitution, and advanced energy storage material integration. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & ETHYLENE CARBONATE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on production capacity expansion, battery-grade purity advancements, regional manufacturing investments, and technology-driven electrolyte solutions globally.

Rising Demand for Ethylene Carbonate Market Data, Our Full Report Trend Analysis @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/ethylene-carbonate-market-5835



Ethylene Carbonate Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 441.4 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 787.0 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.96% from 2026–2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Form (Solid, Liquid)

• By Application (Lubricants, Surface Coatings, Lithium Battery Electrolyte, Plasticizers, Others)

• By End-use (Automotive, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Medical, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Other Trending Related Report:

The Dimethyl Ether Market was valued at USD 9.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.12 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.02% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The Dimethylformamide Market was valued at USD 2.79 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.54 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.98% from 2026 to 2035.

The Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market was valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 6.46 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.60% over the forecast period 2026–2035.

The Ethyl Acetate Market was valued at USD 6.14 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 11.82 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% between 2026 and 2035.

The Renewable Chemicals Market was valued at USD 128.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to attain USD 337.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.