3 E Network Enters Strategic Framework Agreement with California-Based Aladdin Alaris AI to Explore Next-Generation Healthcare and Eldercare Robotics

HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the “Company” or “3 E Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that its Hong Kong-based subsidiary, 3e Network Technology Company Limited, entered into a strategic framework agreement on May 18 with Aladdin Alaris AI Inc., an advanced robotics company based in California, United States. The strategic partnership framework aims to combine their respective expertise in underlying semiconductor technology, software development, and mechatronic integration to explore the co-development of next-generation service robots for the smart healthcare and eldercare sectors, while exploring opportunities for joint market expansion in the United States.

“Silicon-to-System” Technical Synergy Vision: Co-building the Edge Compute and Machine Foundation

Under the agreement, the collaboration is intended to extend beyond traditional supply chain procurement and reflects the parties’ intention to pursue “Hardware-Software Co-design” joint innovation. The two companies plan to explore technical integration between edge computing chips and complete robotic systems:

3 E Network (Forging the “Brain” and “Underlying Nervous System”): Under the framework, the Company plans to custom-develop the core Edge AI System-on-Chip for the jointly developed eldercare robots and lead the development of highly adaptable real-time control algorithms. Leveraging its expertise in the semiconductor sector, the main control chip would be designed with an advanced heterogeneous architecture aimed at achieving low-latency, concurrent processing of multi-modal sensor data through silicon-level optimization. This underlying innovation seeks to streamline data transmission paths, with the goal of enabling robots with high-precision motion control and obstacle avoidance responses, while supporting local AI inference tasks with improved energy efficiency, providing a robust and secure computing foundation for smart healthcare scenarios.

Aladdin Alaris AI (Building the “Intelligent Body” and “Central Ecosystem”): As a robotics system innovator in California, Aladdin Alaris AI is expected to lead the design of the robotic hardware architecture, high-precision mechatronic whole-machine integration, and high-quality manufacturing delivery. On the software ecosystem front, Aladdin Alaris AI plans to develop the upper-level master control system and AI decision-making applications, exploring seamless integration into its proprietary smart healthcare cloud platform. Through an envisioned Edge-Cloud Synergy mechanism, both parties aspire to endow the robots with autonomous navigation, environmental perception, and intelligent interaction capabilities, ultimately facilitating effective connectivity between health monitoring data and the broader healthcare ecosystem.

Through this planned technical integration, the two parties aim to address existing challenges in medical robots in data processing and sensor fusion, aspiring to co-create flagship products capable of executing complex eldercare interaction tasks with enhanced compute-to-power efficiency.

Targeting High-Value Sectors and Exploring the US Smart Healthcare Market

Beyond the intention for technical collaboration, the agreement establishes a foundation for strategic alignment in commercialization and market expansion. The parties will actively explore commercial synergies, with plans to jointly promote the deployment of these smart healthcare products in the United States through diversified models such as joint marketing, channel sharing, and potential project cooperation. The partnership aims to steadily enhance the international brand influence and market competitiveness of both companies.

Furthermore, the framework outlines preliminary principles for the protection and sharing of intellectual property. While explicitly retaining ownership of their respective pre-existing intellectual property, the parties plan to explore sharing and commercialization mechanisms for jointly developed incremental IP based on their respective technical contributions in future definitive agreements, thereby building a potentially differentiated technological and commercial position.

Dr. Tingjun Yang, Chief Executive Officer of 3 E Network, stated, “Entering this strategic framework agreement with Aladdin Alaris AI marks a pivotal step for 3 E Network as we seek to extend our underlying semiconductor technologies into high-value, AI-driven application scenarios. Smart eldercare robots require high standards of edge computing power, latency reduction, and system stability. By leveraging our strong R&D capabilities in main control chips and underlying control programs, combined with Aladdin Alaris AI’s excellence in robotic platforms, we aspire to co-build a robust computing and hardware foundation for next-generation smart healthcare. This is a meaningful exploration of cross-domain technological convergence and a valuable opportunity to demonstrate the commercial application potential of 3 E Network’s proprietary silicon technology to the global capital markets.”

Moving forward, building upon this framework agreement, both parties will steadily advance technical adaptations for specific cooperative projects, engage in in-depth discussions on commercial and technical terms, and work towards the execution of formal definitive agreements, striving together to explore opportunities in the broad global smart healthcare and eldercare robotics industry.

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of “AI and energy symbiosis” and has a strong vision in the field of energy investment. The Company’s business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://3emask.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

Website: https://3emask.com/