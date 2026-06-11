Polar Joe featured at WSJ Global Food Forum Conference Pantry in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Joe , the functional protein coffee and matcha brand, was selected to appear in the Conference Pantry at the 2026 WSJ Global Food Forum, held June 1–2 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. The curated showcase introduced the brand to an influential audience of food industry executives, investors, and policymakers gathered for the Wall Street Journal’s annual flagship food event.

Image Credit: Taylor Glascock for WSJ



The WSJ Global Food Forum brings together senior leaders from across the food, agriculture, and investment sectors to explore the forces shaping the future of food. The Conference Pantry placement gave Polar Joe direct visibility with decision-makers at one of the industry’s most selective gatherings.

“Back in 2015 the genesis of combining protein with coffee in a delicious iced coffee was born in the kitchen as I tried to create a delicious iced coffee to help me increase my protein intake. In 2017 we formulated a product that offered the same enjoyment and satisfaction of drinking a delicious iced coffee but flipped the nutritionals, leading with 21g of protein and just the right amount of sweetness with 9g of sugar from organic coconut sugar.” said Darcy Haggith, Founder and CEO of Polar Joe. “We are so proud that we were featured in this year's WSJ Global Food Forum.”

Polar Joe delivers 20+ grams of protein per serving, 0 to 9 grams of organic coconut sugar or unsweetened, virtually lactose-free, and mixes in seconds. Its formulations draw on nearly two decades of experience fueling Canada’s national-level athletes through CSI and COPSIN partnerships.

Polar Joe Espresso is now available at PolarJoe.com. Other Polar Joe products can be found at Fresh Thyme Market, participating CrossFit gyms, and select independent retailers; find a store near you at polarjoe.com/pages/store-locator .

Polar Joe has a robust wholesale program that includes wholesale pricing tiers, in-store retailer activations, and supported sampling opportunities. For inquiries, contact us at wholesale@polarjoe.com.

About Polar Joe

Polar Joe is a functional protein coffee and matcha brand helping everyday people and elite athletes hit their daily protein goals, without sacrificing taste or quality. Polar Joe was created by Darcy Haggith, a microbiologist with 30 years in pharmaceutical manufacturing and passionate cyclist, rower, and advocate for healthy living and aging. Polar Joe delivers best-in-class protein in a ready-to-mix format that mixes in seconds, tastes like iced coffee, and carries virtually no lactose. Instead of 20-plus grams of sugar with next-to-no protein, Polar Joe leads with 20+ grams of protein and just 0 to 9 grams of organic coconut sugar or unsweetened options. Formulating for and fueling Canada's best national level athletes through CSI and COPSIN partnerships for nearly two decades have been the inspiration and genesis of the protein offerings from Polar Joe. For more information, visit polarjoe.com.