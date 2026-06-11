Indonesia Energy to Present at the Planet MicroCap Conference on Wednesday June 17, 2026

President Frank Ingriselli will Provide Update on the Drilling of the K-29 well at Kruh Block, Where Pre-Drilling Operations Have Commenced

JAKARTA, INDONESIA AND DANVILLE, CA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indonesia Energy Corporation (NYSE American: INDO) ("IEC"), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that IEC’s President Frank Ingriselli will be making a presentation at the Planet MicroCap Conference on Wednesday June 17, 2026 at 2PM PDT at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM PDT (Track 3 - Da Vinci 3)

Webcast link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/Kgy44Mj72NTn4oCgSbDsDA





Mr. Ingriselli also took part in a CEO video interview with Planet MicroCap host Robert Kraft which was done ahead of the conference and it can be viewed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDGo8x5zrvM

During the conference, Mr. Ingriselli will also host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. More information on the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 conference available here: HOME PAGE

Mr. Frank Ingriselli, IEC’s President, commented “We look forward to presenting at the Planet MicroCap conference and providing investors with an update on our drilling operations at the Kruh Block. As we announced on June 10, drilling operations remain on schedule and I will be travelling to Indonesia following this conference to be onsite as drilling operations on our K-29 well commence.

The K-29 (and the follow-on WK-5 well) represent important milestones in our development strategy and reflect our continued focus on unlocking the value of our Indonesian asset portfolio. We believe the combination of our attractive asset base, disciplined execution, and supportive oil price environment positions Indonesia Energy to create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American: INDO) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC’s principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (195,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit www.indo-energy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, the conference presentation described herein, and related statements of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (“IEC”) and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Acts”). In particular, the words “explore,” “could,” "estimates," “seek,” "believes," "hopes," “understand,” "expects," "intends," “on-track”, "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release and at the conference described herein, other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation those related to IEC’s development, drilling and exploration plans at its Kruh Block. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC's control, that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed on April 29, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and IEC’s website at https://ir.indo-energy.com/sec-filings/. IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Frank C. Ingriselli

President, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Frank.Ingriselli@Indo-Energy.com