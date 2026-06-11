American Oncology Network and CanCare, Inc. Announce Partnership to Provide Whole-Person Cancer Care, Combining Physical and Emotional Support for Patients Nationwide

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices, and CanCare, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring no one faces cancer alone, are pleased to announce they have partnered to provide holistic cancer care that connects patients and their families with both medical and emotional support throughout the cancer journey.





Announced during National Cancer Survivors Month, the partnership highlights the important role cancer survivors play in supporting others facing a diagnosis and celebrates the resilience, hope and lived experiences that help strengthen the cancer community.

The partnership reflects AON’s commitment to delivering patient-centered, whole-person care by combining advanced cancer treatment with individualized peer support from trained cancer survivors and caregivers. Together, AON and CanCare aim to support patients’ physical, emotional and social well-being while enhancing the overall patient experience.

AON delivers state-of-the-art cancer care through community oncology practices located where patients live and work, helping ensure access to high-quality, personalized care close to home. Through this partnership, patients and their loved ones will also have access to CanCare’s nationwide network of trained volunteers who provide one-to-one emotional support based on shared experiences.

CanCare volunteers are cancer survivors or experienced caregivers who complete a comprehensive training program and are carefully matched with patients based on diagnosis or life experience. Support is available at no cost and can be provided by phone, email, text message or in person.

The service is available to patients and caregivers at every stage of the cancer journey, including those who are newly diagnosed, undergoing treatment, transitioning into survivorship or caring for a loved one with cancer.

The partnership builds on the success of pilot CanCare programs at four AON partner practices: Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, Florida Oncology and Hematology, and Hematology Oncology Clinic, and Oncology Consultants. The programs connected patients with trained survivor and caregiver volunteers who provided emotional support, encouragement and practical guidance throughout their cancer journeys. Positive feedback from patients and care teams demonstrated the value of integrating peer support into community oncology care and helped pave the way for a broader rollout across AON partner practices.

“At Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, we’ve seen firsthand how meaningful peer support can be for patients and families navigating a cancer diagnosis,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, medical oncologist at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute and chief medical officer of AON. “CanCare complements the clinical care we provide by helping patients feel understood, supported and less alone throughout treatment.”

“The CanCare program has been an invaluable resource for our patients, providing comfort and connection during some of the most challenging moments of their lives,” said Michael J. Castine, III, MD, medical oncologist at Hematology Oncology Clinic. “The opportunity to speak with someone who has faced similar experiences can have a profound impact on a patient’s emotional well-being and overall care experience.”

“Cancer care extends beyond medical treatment, and programs like CanCare help address the emotional and personal challenges that often accompany a diagnosis,” said Jose Alemar, MD, medical oncologist at Florida Oncology and Hematology. “These connections provide reassurance, hope and encouragement, helping patients feel more confident and supported throughout their cancer journey.”

“Cancer affects every aspect of a patient’s life, and emotional support is an important part of comprehensive cancer care,” said Luis T. Campos, MD, president and medical oncologist at Oncology Consultants. “Our experience with CanCare has allowed us to see how meaningful it is for patients to connect with someone who has walked a similar path. These relationships help patients feel supported, understood and empowered throughout their treatment journey.”

AON Care Coordination Manager Isabel Verastegui serves as a CanCare survivor volunteer.

“As both a breast cancer survivor and a CanCare volunteer, I understand how powerful it can be to connect with someone who truly understands what you’re experiencing,” Verastegui said. “Being able to offer encouragement, compassion and hope during a difficult time is incredibly meaningful. No one should have to face cancer alone, and I’m honored to help support patients and families along their journey.”

“At American Oncology Network, we believe exceptional cancer care extends beyond treating a diagnosis,” said Todd Schonherz, chief executive officer of AON and a member of CanCare’s board of directors. “Our partnership with CanCare strengthens our ability to care for the whole person by connecting patients with trained survivors and caregivers who understand the challenges they face. By combining high-quality clinical care with meaningful peer support, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of patients and their families.”

“For more than 35 years, CanCare has been dedicated to providing hope and healing through the power of shared experience,” said Darcie Wells, president and chief executive officer of CanCare. “We are proud to partner with American Oncology Network to expand access to emotional support services to patients and caregivers nationwide. Together, we are ensuring more people facing cancer have someone by their side who understands their journey and can offer encouragement, connection and hope.”

The partnership underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to improving the patient experience and delivering comprehensive cancer care that supports the physical, emotional and social needs of patients and caregivers.

Learn more about the AON-CanCare partnership by visiting aoncology.com/cancare/.

About CanCare, Inc.

CanCare, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Houston, Texas, with a mission to provide hope and healing to the cancer community by ensuring anyone facing cancer can have a survivor by their side.

CanCare connects people facing cancer with trained volunteer survivors and caregivers for free, one-to-one emotional support. CanCare has been serving cancer patients and families for more than 35 years and supports cancer patients and caregivers in all 50 states. For more information, visit cancare.org or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/362f7ee9-6593-4f55-8e1b-ae0b71b1fd93