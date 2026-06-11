Full Moon's Pure Protein Air-Dried Dog Food Named 2026 Pet Product of the Year by Mindful Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Moon® , a pioneer and leader in human-grade pet nutrition, today announced that its Pure Protein Air-Dried Dog Food has been named Pet Product of the Year in the 2026 Mindful Awards . The honor recognizes Full Moon's commitment to delivering exceptional nutrition through human-grade ingredients, thoughtful sourcing, and innovative air-drying technology that creates minimally processed, protein-rich meals dogs love.

The annual Mindful Awards program celebrates companies and products that inspire healthier, more mindful living. Full Moon's Pure Protein Air-Dried Dog Food was recognized for raising the standard in pet nutrition with recipes made from high-quality ingredients, responsibly sourced proteins, and a gentle air-drying process that helps preserve flavor and nutritional value.

“At Full Moon, we've spent years raising the standard for pet nutrition by creating foods made with the same care, quality, and ingredient standards people expect from their own food,” said Ryan Perdue, Senior Vice President and Founder of Full Moon. “As a leader in the human-grade pet food movement, this honor from the Mindful Awards reflects the growing demand from pet parents who are looking for better nutrition and greater transparency in the products they feed their dogs.”

“Full Moon Pure Protein Air-Dried Dog Food is reshaping expectations for mindful pet nutrition. Traditional kibble is typically heavily processed at high temperatures, which can degrade the natural nutrients. However, most fresh or raw alternatives that offer nutritional benefits require refrigeration, thawing, and careful preparation,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “By combining ethical sourcing, minimal processing, science-backed nutrition, and everyday convenience, Pure Protein is a premium pet food that is uniquely made and delivered, helping to raise the standard for mindful nutrition across the CPG landscape. Congratulations on being our choice for ‘Pet Product of the Year’!”

The mission of the Mindful Awards is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole, to create a more compassionate and sustainable world. The 2026 awards program honors conscious CPG companies, products, and services that are setting a new standard in the industry, recognizing the very best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious categories. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world from companies whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

Full Moon has long championed the belief that pets deserve food made to the same standards as the food served at the family table. Every product is crafted with 100 percent human-grade ingredients and made with an unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and responsible sourcing. The Pure Protein Air-Dried line exemplifies that philosophy, delivering nutrient-dense nutrition with high-quality protein as the first ingredient and no shortcuts on ingredient integrity.

For more information about Full Moon's Pure Protein Air-Dried Dog Food and the company's full portfolio of human-grade pet food and treats, visit www.fullmoonpet.com .

About Full Moon Pet

Full Moon Pet offers premium, human-grade, USDA-certified dog food and treats made with ethically sourced, responsibly raised meats, and wholesome ingredients. Founded in 2011 by Ryan Perdue, Full Moon was one of the first brands to prioritize human-grade ingredients and continues to lead the industry with products free from fillers, artificial preservatives, and by-products. Using small-batch cooking methods, Full Moon ensures that each meal is rich in flavor and nutritious. The brand’s products exceed AAFCO standards and are proudly made in the USA. Full Moon continues to innovate with offerings like Pure Protein Air-Dried Meals, a high-protein, shelf-stable alternative to raw diets. Full Moon’s product line is available at FullMoonPet.com, Amazon, Chewy and select retailers across the country.

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. www.mindfulawards.com

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Mindful Awards

travis@mindfulawards.com

949.667.4475

