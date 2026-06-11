Bee You Organics Recipient Of “Bath Product of the Year” In 2026 Mindful Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that Bee You Organics , providers of Waterless, Organic, Natural & Non-Toxic Skin Care & Makeup, has been selected as the winner of the “Bath Product of the Year” award in the 8th annual awards program.

Bee You Organics’ line of organic skincare and makeup for sensitive and mature skin eliminates water and replaces it with nutrient-dense oils, butters, and botanicals that deliver concentrated nourishment directly to the skin. The result is highly potent formulations that require less product per use and provide more visible results over time. Products are formulated with simple, recognizable ingredients and contain no synthetic fragrances, preservatives, or artificial additives. Handcrafted in small batches, the brand ensures freshness and quality control. Ingredients are responsibly sourced, with an emphasis on organic and fair-trade materials.

The company offers a range of bath products. The Peppermint Mocha Coffee Scrub Bar Organic Soap gently exfoliates for soft, smooth, and nourished skin. Crafted with organic oils, coffee grounds, and peppermint, it removes dry, dull skin to reveal a more radiant, soft finish. It is cold-processed and hand poured. The Spiced Cider Organic Soap is rich in antioxidants and fruit acids. It gently cleanses, exfoliates, and conditions with rose clay and ground ginger to help skin look bright and refreshed. Both soaps are limited edition, handcrafted and palm-oil-free.

The Heavenly Organic Rose & Coconut Milk Bath Tea is a soak that smells like coconut and roses. The combination of coconut milk, oats, rose petals, lavender, and calendula leaves skin feeling silky smooth. In addition, Lavender & Rose Bath Salts come in an organic muslin bag for a soak with real rose petals and lavender buds. Himalayan pink salt and Dead Sea salt combine to soothe sore muscles, support relaxation, and help skin feel naturally smooth and renewed.

“We set out to reshape what beauty in the CPG space can look like. At our core is a commitment to waterless beauty, a philosophy that reduces waste, avoids unnecessary preservatives, and delivers products where every ingredient serves a purpose,” said Larissa Warren, Founder, Bee You Organics. “We want to thank the Mindful Awards for ‘Bath Product of the Year.’ Consumers want products that are safe, ethical, and environmentally responsible. We’re meeting this demand by offering a beauty routine that is simple, intentional, and aligned with wellness and sustainability. Customers are not only improving their skin; they are participating in a movement toward healthier ingredients, reduced waste, and conscious purchasing decisions.”

All products are packaged and shipped entirely plastic-free. Using recyclable, compostable, and reusable materials, the brand is committed to environmental stewardship.

The mission of the Mindful Awards is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole, to create a more compassionate and sustainable world. The 2026 awards program honors conscious consumer packaged goods (CPGs) companies, products, and services that are setting a new standard in the CPG industry, recognizing the very best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious categories. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world from companies whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

“Bee You Organics is redefining how beauty products are made, packaged, and experienced. Most skincare products are composed of 70–97% water, which dilutes active ingredients and requires preservatives to maintain shelf life. The industry is dominated by mass production, synthetic formulations, and packaging, and ignores the needs of sensitive and mature skin,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “By integrating waterless innovation, ingredient transparency, sustainable packaging, and small-batch craftsmanship, Bee You Organics demonstrates that mindful beauty is possible. The brand shows CPG companies can innovate responsibly while still delivering effective, luxurious products.”

While the demand for CPGs remains consistent, consumer preferences evolve and change as they rely more heavily on third-party validation when making new purchasing decisions. The 2026 Mindful Awards winners range from groundbreaking food and beverage products to sustainable household solutions, redefining consumer experiences worldwide.

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. www.mindfulawards.com

About Bee You Organics

Our waterless, organic products are 100% free from cheap fillers, preservatives, and artificial ingredients. By removing water, we increase the potency of every product; meaning a little goes a long way. Fewer purchases, more value, and lasting results that work for sensitive, scarred, mature and acne-prone skin.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Mindful Awards

travis@mindfulawards.com

949.667.4475