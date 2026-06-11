Abacus Global Management to Participate in the Northland Growth Conference 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: ABX), a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, today announced that it will participate in the Northland Growth Conference 2026 being held virtually on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Members of Abacus management, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Jackson, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Bill McCauley, Chief Investment Officer Elena Plesco and Managing Director of Investor Relations David Jackson, will be available for one-on-one and small-group investor meetings throughout the conference.

To request a meeting with Abacus management, please contact your Northland representative or email the Company's Investor Relations team at ir@abacusgm.com.

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.abacusgm.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations

david@abacusgm.com | (321) 299-0716