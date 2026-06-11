Enphase Energy Launches IQ9N Microinverters with GaN Technology Across Europe

FREMONT, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced the launch of the new IQ9N™ Microinverter for residential solar across key European markets. Built with gallium nitride (GaN) technology, IQ9N Microinverters help enhance energy production from the latest high-power solar panels and are engineered to deliver peak performance over the system’s lifetime, with an industry-leading 97.44% EU weighted efficiency and a 25-year warranty.

IQ9N Microinverters support 16 A of continuous DC current and 427 VA of continuous output power, pairing with today’s premium high-wattage residential solar panels to help maximize energy production from each module. They are backward compatible with IQ7™ and IQ8™ Series Microinverters and compatible with IQ® Batteries, enabling homeowners and installers to expand existing Enphase systems using similar installation methods and accessories. GaN technology enables peak efficiency of up to 97.95%, with cooler operation and optimized performance across conditions.

Enphase’s GaN architecture reduces conduction losses and heat, improves long-term reliability based on engineering and lifecycle testing, maintains peak performance across seasons, and provides capacity to support emerging high-power solar panels. IQ9N Microinverters are engineered to optimize energy from every panel across a wide range of conditions, including partial shading, complex roof layouts, and high-temperature environments.

Like all Enphase microinverters, IQ9N Microinverters convert DC to AC at each panel, eliminating long high-voltage DC runs used in traditional string inverter designs and delivering a safer, all-AC architecture on the roof. Per-panel power conversion also keeps the rest of the system producing even if one panel is shaded, soiled, or offline.

“The Dutch climate throws everything at a rooftop, from flat winter light to long summer days, and IQ9N Microinverters help maximize production through all of it,” said Theo Swinkels, CEO at Swinkels E-tech Groep BV, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. “The GaN architecture helps customers get more from high-power panels, including in low-light conditions, which is exactly what homeowners ask for.”

“French homeowners want to get the most out of every panel, and IQ9N Microinverters let us pair the latest high-power modules with an architecture that captures energy others leave on the roof,” said Basile Bonnel, CEO at Maisolia, an installer of Enphase products in France. “The high efficiency and GaN performance give us greater flexibility to optimize systems.”

“German customers expect engineering they can trust for decades, and IQ9N Microinverters deliver on that standard,” said Dirk Hormann, CEO of Solarwerk Nord GmbH, an installer of Enphase products in Germany. “The GaN architecture runs cooler and holds peak performance season after season, which is exactly the long-term reliability our customers design around.”

IQ9N Microinverters meet rigorous grid compliance standards and are made with a double-insulated, corrosion-resistant polymer housing and an operating temperature range of -40°C to +65°C, engineered to withstand demanding weather conditions. Built-in rapid shutdown capability helps reduce risk to utility workers and first responders. Homeowners can monitor system performance at the panel level, receive real-time alerts, and benefit from over-the-air software updates through the Enphase® App.

“Residential solar customers across Europe expect their systems to perform at the highest level for decades,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales for Europe at Enphase Energy. “IQ9N Microinverters combine our proven distributed architecture with GaN technology and support for the latest panels, giving homeowners one of the most powerful and efficient Enphase microinverters we’ve ever built, with the reliability customers expect from Enphase.”

IQ9N Microinverters are backed by an industry-leading 25-year warranty. Shipments began on June 5, 2026, through Enphase distribution partners, with availability in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Luxembourg. Enphase expects to expand IQ9N Microinverter availability to additional countries globally in the coming months.

Learn more about IQ9N Microinverters on the Enphase regional websites, and read the technical white paper, “Enphase Adoption of GaN Bi-Directional Switch Technology for Distributed Power Electronics,” for a more detailed view of Enphase’s GaN architecture.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the suitability of IQ9N Microinverters for residential solar applications and the latest high-power residential solar panels; the expected benefits of gallium nitride-based technology; the expected benefits of Enphase’s distributed microinverter architecture; the availability and timing of IQ9N Microinverter shipments across European markets and globally; and the scope and terms of Enphase’s warranty. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market demand; competitive developments; changes in incentive programs and regulatory or compliance requirements; supply chain availability and costs; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

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Enphase Energy

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