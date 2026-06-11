DoubleVerify Launches AI-Powered Brand Suitability Reporting for YouTube Audio Ads Campaigns, Expanding Transparency in Listening-First Environments

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize advertising performance and prove campaign outcomes, today announced the launch of AI-powered brand suitability reporting for YouTube Audio Ads campaigns, extending DV’s trusted post-bid measurement capabilities to this listening-first format.

As advertisers increasingly allocate dedicated budgets to audio environments, the need for transparency and control continues to grow. With brand suitability reporting for YouTube Audio Ads campaigns, DV helps customers confidently expand into this media category, applying consistent standards and gaining the visibility needed to drive stronger performance.

“As audio consumption continues to grow, advertisers need the same level of transparency and control they expect across the broader digital ecosystem,” said Steven Woolway, EVP of Business Development at DoubleVerify. “With AI-powered brand suitability measurement, we’re extending the same trusted insights advertisers rely on for video into audio-forward environments, giving our customers the transparency and control needed to protect brand equity while scaling investment with confidence.”

YouTube Audio Ads are designed for listening-first experiences, running as in-stream ads with lightweight creative, typically a static image or simple animation paired with high-quality audio. These ads appear across environments where users are more likely to listen than watch, including YouTube Music, podcast content on YouTube and other audio-forward inventory.

As audio becomes a more intentional part of media plans, it introduces a new layer of complexity for brand suitability. Without proper post-bid measurement, advertisers risk limited visibility into potential misalignment between their brand and the audio content surrounding their ads.

DV’s brand suitability reporting for YouTube Audio Ads is powered by Universal Content Intelligence™, DV’s AI-powered classification engine that analyzes content across audio, video, text and image signals to deliver precise, scalable classification. In audio-forward environments, DV applies advanced AI models to interpret spoken language, sentiment, contextual cues and metadata. This multi-signal approach enables more accurate identification of nuanced content, ensuring brand suitability standards are consistently applied.

DV’s brand suitability offering is a key component of DV’s Media AdVantage Platform, which combines media verification, ad performance optimization and campaign outcomes measurement to maximize media effectiveness and return on ad spend. As part of media verification, DV’s brand suitability measurement provides advertisers with actionable insights into content alignment, strengthening confidence in campaign performance.

DV recently announced the launch of DV AI SlopStopper™ for Social , expanding protection against low-quality, AI-generated content and helping advertisers maximize media quality and campaign performance across social environments.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

Chris Harihar

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com