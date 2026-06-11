Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Wins the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute’s Highest Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year

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TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX:MHC.UN) (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) today announced its Sawyier Pointe community in Georgetown, Kentucky, has been recognized as the 2025 Community of the Year by the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute (KMHI). This is the fifth consecutive year Flagship has won KMHI’s Community of the Year award, which acknowledges Flagship’s commitment to building safe, high-quality and vibrant residential communities.

“Winning this award for the fifth consecutive year is a remarkable achievement that speaks to the culture our teams have created for our residents,” said Kurt Keeney, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Sawyier Pointe has undergone a major transformation since its acquisition in 2022, and we are proud KMHI recognizes the hard work and dedication of our team.”

Flagship acquired the 504-lot Sawyier Pointe community in 2022 and has since transformed it into a model community through significant infrastructure upgrades and community-building amenities, including a new clubhouse, solar street lighting, two institutional-grade playgrounds, four basketball courts and a newly installed dog park. Sawyier Pointe sponsors back-to-school programs, health fairs, and organizes annual holiday events like Halloween parties, Thanksgiving meal donations and Christmas festivities.

“When we acquired Sawyier Pointe, we knew it had tremendous potential and we are pleased to see that it is a thriving community today,” said Nathan Smith, Chief Investment Officer. “Sawyier Pointe is a great example of how new amenities and community programming can create excellent living conditions for our residents.”

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com.

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390