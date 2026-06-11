Rezolve Ai Data Reveals Seven in Ten Shoppers Now Buy After a Single Search in the New Era of Conversational Commerce

70% of purchases now happen after a single search, up from 60% in 2025

Long-form queries have risen from 25% of all searches in 2024 to 40%

The use of filters and multi-page searches is declining, as a zero-click economy emerges



BARCELONA, Spain, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai PLC (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in agentic commerce, has published new shopper behavior data showing that the long multi-stage ecommerce journey that has defined two decades of online retail is disappearing.



The findings follow sessions at the company’s ShopTalk Europe booth in Barcelona, where leaders from Accenture, Fashable, GUESS, Microsoft, PwC, Sonae Group, and RS Components gathered to examine what the rise of AI agents means for retail.

The Shift from Keyword to Conversational Search

According to analysis of Rezolve Ai’s data, seven in ten shoppers now complete a purchase after a single search, up from six in ten a year earlier. Meanwhile, long-form queries of three or more words rose from 25% of searches in 2024 to 40% by February 2026, and the average number of terms per search increased by 16% over the same period. As shoppers say more upfront about what they want, filter usage has fallen 13% year on year and the share of browsing sessions reaching beyond the first page of results has fallen 13%.

“The first 30 years of ecommerce taught shoppers to think like machines and break down what they wanted into keywords a search box could handle. That era is now ending and instead, shoppers expect to express intent in full and have the system do the work,” commented Daniel Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Rezolve Ai. “The brands that win will be the ones whose infrastructure understands intent and turns it into a transaction, which is exactly what we built Rezolve Ai to do.”

Competition in the Zero-Click Economy: Comments from Other ShopTalk Participants

The winners of this new commerce age have yet to be crowned, as João Silveira, Global Black Belt Business Applications EMEA at Microsoft, made clear. “The time will come where agents will be buying for us from other agents. That opens completely new business models. Who the new winners of this commerce age will be, we still don’t know. They might be walking around here today.”

“We’re heading toward a zero-click economy […] You might have amazing touch points, but you will be invisible to customers if you don’t take care of AEO,” said Radoslaw Pijik, Retail Industry Director EMEA at Microsoft.

Remarking on the scale and implications of this change in shopper behavior, Andrés Diego, Partner, AI Analytics and Platforms, PwC added, “Generative AI retail traffic is growing at 1,200%. Yet 56% of CEOs see no significant AI financial benefit yet. We need to make sure that usage and demand is generating the impact that companies are expecting.”

A New Benchmark for Success

The data also calls into question a long-held assumption in retail. For years, higher click volume, deeper page views, and longer browsing sessions all looked like stronger engagement, yet Rezolve Ai’s analysis indicates that the key question for retailers is no longer how much shoppers interact with search, but whether search helps them reach the right decision faster.

Rezolve Ai’s infrastructure exists to close the distance between shopper intent and executed transaction, reflecting demand that is surging faster than most companies can convert it. Through Brain Suite, the world’s first enterprise AI platform purpose-built for agentic commerce, Rezolve Ai enables retailers, brands, and financial institutions to engage consumers in real time and execute transactions directly through AI-powered experiences, operating inside catalog, payment, and loyalty systems so that AI can interpret intent and execute in real time.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite is the world’s first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfill, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit rezolve.com.

The full report, “Search is Becoming a Conversation, and Retailers aren’t Ready,” is available at the Rezolve Ai booth (G50) and at rezolve.com.

For media inquiries, imagery and interview requests, please contact:

RezolveAi@the193.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about the future of ecommerce and agentic commerce, anticipated shifts in shopper behavior, expected adoption of AI-driven and conversational discovery, the future use of digital payments, and Rezolve Ai’s market position, technology, and growth prospects. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Rezolve Ai’s management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements due to factors including, but not limited to, the pace of adoption of agentic commerce, competitive dynamics, the company’s ability to execute its strategy, regulatory developments, and broader economic conditions. The shopper behavior data referenced reflects Rezolve Ai’s own analysis over the period described and may be affected by traffic mix, category mix, seasonality, acquisition strategy, and device composition. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.