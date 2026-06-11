MOXFIVE Promotes Ryan Ikeler to President

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOXFIVE, a cyber incident response and resilience firm, today announced the promotion of Ryan Ikeler to President. In this role, Ikeler, formerly MOXFIVE’s Chief Revenue Officer, will lead the company’s next phase of growth across incident response (IR), forensic investigations, restoration, and resilience advisory services.

Ikeler takes the helm with a clear mandate to establish MOXFIVE as the firm that sets the standard for how organizations respond to incidents, restore operations, and make security decisions based on clear forensic evidence. His priorities include scaling the company’s AI-driven forensic capabilities, establishing MOXGUARD as the definitive solution for lasting cyber resilience and cementing MOXFIVE’s reputation as the firm organizations and their legal counsel rely on when cyber risk threatens business continuity.

“Ryan guides our team with the same unique optimism and resilience that he brings to clients navigating their most difficult moments. He runs towards problems, leads with a rare combination of conviction and judgment, owns outcomes, and confronts hard truths, building a foundation of trust that is the standard MOXFIVE holds itself to for every customer we serve,” said Mike Wager, MOXFIVE CEO. “As attacks accelerate and adversaries grow more sophisticated, no one is better positioned to unite our team, scale our forensics-informed approach, and lead our next phase of growth.”

“Most cybersecurity advice today comes from vendors whose incentives are misaligned with customer outcomes,” said Ikeler. “At MOXFIVE, our guidance is grounded in forensic evidence from thousands of incidents, giving us a unique ability to help organizations strengthen resilience based on how sophisticated attacks unfold. I'm excited to continue working closely with our customers and to help lead MOXFIVE’s next chapter.”

Ryan Ikeler has spent his career aligning the best-in-class technology products and services with high-performing IR teams. He joined MOXFIVE from modePUSH, a leading DFIR and recovery firm, where he was the CEO and co-founder. Prior, he served as CEO of Entara, a managed security services provider (MSSP), where he built an incident recovery practice for large-scale security events. His career has also included leadership roles at Illumio and Orca Security.

About MOXFIVE

MOXFIVE is a cyber incident response and resilience company redefining how organizations move from an incident to resilience. Powered by frontline incident experience and an AI investigation harness that structures forensic evidence into a cyber context graph, MOXFIVE connects expert response with MOXGUARD’s environment-specific resilience data. Trusted by businesses of every size, from SMB to Fortune 100, and their legal counsel, MOXFIVE helps organizations contain incidents, restore operations, and strengthen resilience before, during, and after a cyber crisis. Learn more at www.moxfive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.