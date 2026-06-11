Canadians Blame the Financial System — But Still Shame the People it Breaks

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s financial system runs on credit, extended by lenders, absorbed by households, and now straining under a technical recession. Yet when that debt breaks a borrower, the institutions that built the system step aside. The moral weight falls almost entirely on the individual. A new study is putting that arrangement to the test.

Commissioned by Licensed Insolvency Trustee Shawn Stack and conducted by the Angus Reid Forum among 1,501 Canadians, the poll examines how Canadians assign responsibility for financial failure: to individuals, to lenders, and to the economic conditions that produce it.

This is the second instalment of Debt & Moral Perception in Canada, a two-part national study examining how Canadians perceive debt, insolvency, and the financial system. Part One found that roughly four-in-ten Canadians hold firm negative moral views about those who file for bankruptcy, and those views dissolve almost entirely the moment insolvency touches someone they know personally. Part Two turns the lens on the system itself: the lenders, the institutions, and the economic conditions that produce the hardship Canadians are so quick to judge.

The Responsibility Gap

Canadian household credit market debt is $3.2 trillion. Insolvency filings in the first quarter of 2026 hit 37,121, the highest quarterly volume since the global financial crisis of 2009, up nearly 19 per cent year-over-year. Canada has entered a technical recession. These are the conditions under which the numbers below were produced.

Seventy-five per cent of Canadians across gender, generation, and region say banks and lenders have a responsibility to borrowers beyond making a profit. Fifty-eight per cent say lenders share responsibility when a borrower goes bankrupt. That 17-point gap is where institutional accountability quietly disappears. Canadians hold a principled belief that the system owes them something — and then, when the system fails, they absorb the blame individually. This survey maps the architecture of that transfer.

“Canadians have a federally legislated right to bankruptcy and consumer proposals. What this data shows is that the biggest obstacle between struggling Canadians and that right isn’t legal — it’s the moral verdict we’ve attached to using it.”

— Shawn Stack, Licensed Insolvency Trustee

The Gen Z Paradox

The first instalment of this study found that Canadians judge bankruptcy harshly in the abstract — and forgive it almost entirely the moment it touches someone they know. This one highlights something sharper: a generation that has inherited a broken system and stopped expecting it to behave differently.

Gen Z is the generation most likely to attribute financial hardship to economic conditions rather than personal failure (52 per cent, compared to just 40 per cent of Boomers). And yet they are the least likely generation to say lenders have a responsibility beyond profit — 59 per cent, compared to 81 per cent of Boomers, a 22-point gap. They are also the least likely to say lenders share responsibility when borrowers go bankrupt: 47 per cent, versus 62 per cent of Boomers.

Gen Z is also more likely than Boomers to say bankruptcy should carry a social stigma: 61 per cent versus 57 per cent. According to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy, Gen Z already accounts for 27 per cent of Canadian insolvency filings — yet the generation most exposed to economic insecurity still believes people who use bankruptcy laws should face judgment for doing so.

“Gen Z may be the clearest example of how deeply we've internalized financial responsibility. They are the generation most likely to recognize economic hardship as a structural problem, yet among the least likely to hold lenders responsible when debt fails. The message many young Canadians seem to have absorbed is that even systemic problems are ultimately personal failures.”

— Shawn Stack, Licensed Insolvency Trustee

The Family Trap

Forty-four per cent of Canadians believe people should exhaust every option with family and friends before formally declaring bankruptcy, rising to 50 per cent among Boomers. The impulse is understandable: keep the problem close, find a private solution before a legal one.

According to the OSB’s 2024 Consumer Debtor Profile, seven per cent of Canadian insolvencies are caused by the financial support of others. The remedy a plurality of Canadians prescribe is itself a documented cause of insolvency. In some cases, efforts to keep financial distress within the household end up spreading it.

What the Numbers Actually Show

The survey also exposes a persistent gap between perception and evidence. Forty-five per cent of Canadians believe people who file for bankruptcy are likely to face similar financial challenges again. The OSB’s 2024 data puts the actual figure at one in five. Canadians overestimate financial recidivism by more than double.

Bankruptcy law exists to give people a legal path out of unmanageable debt and a realistic opportunity to rebuild. The system, for all the moral freight attached to it, works better than Canadians believe. The shame attached to using it is not proportionate to the outcome it produces.

Debt & Moral Perception in Canada

Statement All

Canadians Men Women Gen Z Millennials Gen X Boomers Banks and lenders have a responsibility to borrowers beyond making a profit. 75 per cent 75 per cent 76 per cent 59 per cent 74 per cent 78 per cent 81 per cent Lenders share responsibility when borrowers become bankrupt. 58 per cent 61 per cent 55 per cent 47 per cent 56 per cent 61 per cent 62 per cent Financial hardship is more often the result of economic conditions than individual irresponsibility. 46 per cent 45 per cent 47 per cent 52 per cent 52 per cent 44 per cent 40 per cent People should feel justified using bankruptcy laws when they are unable to repay their debts. 43 per cent 48 per cent 38 per cent 43 per cent 48 per cent 40 per cent 40 per cent There should not be a social stigma around declaring bankruptcy. 44 per cent 41 per cent 47 per cent 39 per cent 47 per cent 43 per cent 43 per cent Before formally declaring bankruptcy, people should try all options with family and friends. 44 per cent 49 per cent 40 per cent 45 per cent 40 per cent 43 per cent 50 per cent People who file for bankruptcy are likely to have similar financial challenges again. 45 per cent 46 per cent 44 per cent 43 per cent 46 per cent 44 per cent 44 per cent Rising interest rates are the result of people not paying debts. 26 per cent 23 per cent 29 per cent 22 per cent 24 per cent 29 per cent 26 per cent

Figures represent net agreement.

“The data tells us Canadians understand, in the abstract, that lenders have obligations. But the moment someone files for bankruptcy, that understanding retreats and the old moral verdict takes over. We have built an economy on credit, told people the debt was their responsibility alone, and then expressed surprise when the floor gives way. We shame people for using a law that exists specifically to help them, in a country with the highest consumer debt in the G7, in the middle of a recession. At some point, the contradiction has to become uncomfortable enough that something changes.”

— Shawn Stack, Licensed Insolvency Trustee

ABOUT THE STUDY

Debt & Moral Perception in Canada is a two-part national study commissioned by Licensed Insolvency Trustee Shawn Stack, conducted from March 27–31, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,501 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/−2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

ABOUT SHAWN STACK

Shawn Stack is a Licensed Insolvency Trustee based in Calgary. He is available for media interviews and commentary on insolvency, consumer debt, and personal finance. Shawn is the author of ‘Beyond Material Salvation — Rethinking Insolvency and Debtor Morality’, a framework for understanding how modern credit culture shapes — and strains — the financial lives of ordinary Canadians. He can be reached at https://www.shawnastack.com/

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