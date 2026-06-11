Australian Fashion Brand Nomad the Label Launches Dedicated UK Online Store

LONDON, UK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nomad the Label, the Australian-born fashion brand known for its relaxed coastal aesthetic and natural fiber garments, has officially launched a dedicated UK online store at Nomad the Label, giving British customers a localized shopping platform that removes the typical friction of buying from international brands.



Founded in 2020 by Louisa Warman on the NSW coastline of Australia, Nomad the Label has built a following among women over 40 who prioritize comfort, quality fabrics, and timeless style over fast fashion trends. The brand already operates online stores in Australia and the United States, and Nomad The Label UK launch represents its third dedicated regional platform.



“We know that shopping from across the globe can sometimes come with unwanted complexities,” said Louisa Warman, founder of Nomad the Label. “That is why we are so pleased to invite our UK community to a platform designed specifically for them, ensuring their experience is as refined and effortless as the pieces in their wardrobe.”



All-Inclusive UK Pricing Removes Customs Surprises



One of the most immediate changes for British shoppers is the elimination of unexpected fees at delivery. The UK store integrates all customs duties and taxes into the listed price, meaning the amount shown at checkout is the final amount charged. For customers who have previously ordered from Australian retailers and encountered additional charges upon delivery, this represents a direct removal of that barrier.



Localized Returns Process for UK Customers



The new store includes a dedicated UK returns portal. Customers who need to return items can process free returns when choosing an exchange or store credit. A £5 postage fee applies for refunds. This localized system replaces the need to ship returns internationally, which has historically been a deterrent for cross-border online shopping.



Free Shipping on Orders Over £80



UK orders exceeding £80 qualify for free shipping, giving customers a clear threshold and reducing the overall cost of purchasing from the new platform.



NomadVIP Rewards Available to UK Shoppers



The brand’s loyalty program extends to UK customers. Once a shopper’s lifetime spend reaches £1,000, they receive a 10% discount on every future order. The program is designed to reward repeat customers who build their wardrobes around the brand’s collections over time.



French Linen and Natural Fibers Now Accessible Without Import Hassle



Nomad the Label’s signature garments are crafted from 100% French linen carrying the OEKO-TEX® STANDARD certification, along with certified natural cotton. The fabrics are pre-washed for softness and designed for breathability. With the UK store in place, British customers can now access these materials through a straightforward domestic purchasing experience rather than navigating international ordering.



Functional Design for Everyday Wear



The brand’s collections feature relaxed silhouettes with practical details. The bestselling Sadhu French Linen Pants, for example, include an elasticised waistband and front and back pockets design choices that reflect the brand’s focus on garments that work across different settings, from travel to everyday routines.



A London Presence Supporting UK Operations



The UK expansion is supported by a London office located at 167-169 Great Portland Street, Fifth Floor, London, W1W 5PF, providing a physical operational base for the brand’s British market activities.



British customers can now browse and shop the full collection at nomadthelabel.co.uk.



About Nomad the Label



Nomad the Label was founded in 2020 by Louisa Warman on the NSW coastline of Australia. The brand specializes in comfortable, timeless clothing made from 100% French linen and certified natural fibers, designed primarily for women over 40 who value quality and effortless style. The company now operates dedicated online stores in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.



More information and collections available for each country at:

Nomad the Label UK: co.uk

Nomad the Label US: com

Nomad the Label AU: com.au

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: How does the dedicated UK store handle customs duties and shipping costs?



A: The UK store eliminates unexpected delivery fees by integrating all customs duties and taxes into the listed price. Additionally, customers receive free shipping on all orders exceeding £80.



Q2: What materials are used in Nomad the Label garments?



A: The brand specializes in natural fibers, utilizing 100% French linen with OEKO-TEX® STANDARD certification and certified natural cotton. These fabrics are pre-washed for softness and designed for breathability and comfort.



Q3: What is the returns policy for customers shopping from the UK?



A: UK customers can access a localized returns portal where exchanges and store credit are offered for free. For those preferring a refund to their original payment method, a £5 postage fee applies.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Nomad The Label

Address: 167-169 Great Portland Street, Fifth Floor, London, W1W 5PF

Website: https://nomadthelabel.co.uk/

https://thenewsfront.com/australian-fashion-brand-nomad-the-label-launches-dedicated-uk-online-store/