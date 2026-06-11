AMPLIFY to Attend Inaugural Dade Delegates Legislative Luncheon, Highlighting the Importance of Engagement Between Lawmakers and the Legal Community

MIAMI, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPLIFY is proud to announce its participation in the inaugural Dade Delegates Legislative Luncheon , hosted by the Miami-Dade Trial Lawyers Association (MDTLA) on June 11 at the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Coconut Grove.

The event brought together members of the Florida Legislature, the judiciary, and leaders from across the legal profession for a focused discussion on the policy issues shaping the future of Florida. Designed to foster meaningful dialogue and direct engagement, the luncheon provided a unique opportunity for stakeholders to discuss the legislative decisions that affect citizens, businesses, and the justice system alike.

At a time when many of the most important debates in Florida involve civil justice, consumer protection, healthcare, insurance, and access to the courts, events such as the Dade Delegates Legislative Luncheon play an increasingly important role in connecting policymakers with those who see firsthand how legislation affects everyday people.

"Too often, discussions about the law focus exclusively on courtrooms and litigation," said Matthew Hughes, Chief Brand Ambassador at AMPLIFY. "But the reality is that many of the rules that shape people's lives are created long before a case ever reaches a courthouse. They are created through the legislative process. Events like this are important because they bring lawmakers and legal professionals into the same room for thoughtful, substantive conversations about public policy and its real-world consequences."

Hughes added that engagement between elected officials and members of the legal community is essential to maintaining a strong and responsive justice system.

"Whether the issue is insurance reform, healthcare access, consumer rights, transportation safety, or protecting access to the courts, meaningful dialogue matters," Hughes said. "The legal profession has an important responsibility to help lawmakers understand how proposed legislation may impact the people they represent. Likewise, lawyers benefit from hearing directly from legislators about the challenges and priorities facing our state. That exchange of ideas is healthy for democracy."

The luncheon comes during a period of significant legislative activity affecting Florida's civil justice landscape, making opportunities for direct engagement between policymakers and legal professionals particularly valuable.

As a company dedicated to helping law firms amplify their voices and better engage with the communities they serve, AMPLIFY believes that informed public discussion and civic participation remain essential components of a healthy legal system.

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a boutique legal marketing and PR agency focused on strategic PR, earned media, and high-level social media execution for law firms. Based in Boca Raton, New York, Miami, New Jersey, San Antonio, Minneapolis, and Montreal, AMPLIFY helps firms build authority and increase visibility across media, search, social, and AI platforms. The agency also develops AI-optimized digital assets, including websites, video, and Search Everywhere Optimization strategies designed to help firms be seen, trusted, and chosen.

For more information, visit https://www.amplifylaw.ai/ .