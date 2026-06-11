Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling on the Steller Gold Project, Yukon; Second Drill Mobilizing to Site

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (“Blue Jay” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the commencement of diamond drilling on the Company’s 100% owned Steller Gold Project in the Yukon Territory. The commencement of drilling on the Skukum Creek Corridor, featuring initial work on the northern Ag-Au-rich zone around Raca, marks the opening of Blue Jay’s fully funded 2026 exploration season. The 2026 program is designed to extend the footprint of existing high-grade Au-Ag resources and drill test other targets employing new techniques and integrative approaches.

Program Highlights

Drilling has commenced on the Skukum Creek Structural Corridor, which hosts the Skukum Creek resource, as well as several other zones of outcropping mineralization along its strike length. This is a corridor that hosts some of the highest-grade gold-silver mineralization on the property: drilling will aim to increase the known continuity of Au-Ag mineralization within and between zones.

This initial work will concentrate on the Ag-Au northern step out of the Skukum Creek resource, around the Raca zone, which is 300 metres away. It is designed to follow up on earlier drilling that intersected two (east and west) apparent sub-parallel zones of gold-silver mineralization that remain open along strike and at depth.

Prior drilling on the Raca zone returned encouraging results including hole RACA 21-03: 3.23 m grading 581 g/t silver and 0.76 g/t gold, as well as 2.65 m grading 489 g/t silver and 0.27 g/t gold, all of which reside outside the boundaries of the resource estimate for Skukum Creek.*

A second drill rig is being mobilized to the Steller Gold Project, reflecting the scale of Blue Jay’s up to 16,000 metre 2026 program. The Company intends to advance multiple targets concurrently during the 2026 field season, with drill results expected to be released on a rolling basis through the remainder of the year.

"The commencement of drilling on the Skukum Creek Structural Corridor is a significant moment for Blue Jay," said Geordie Mark, CEO of Blue Jay Gold. " Earlier exploration returned high-grade gold-silver values at surface and in drill core, confirming mineralization within the corridor and around the Raca zone. The mineralization remains open in multiple directions, indicating potential to extend it and establish continuity along the corridor. What excites me most about 2026 is what we are doing to leverage the drilling itself. Steller has over 120,000 metres of historical drilling that has never been evaluated as a district-scale system. We are bringing modern science to a dataset that prior operators could only partially read, and through the adoption of new techniques and reprocessing of existing data, we are for the first time looking to generate a model that connects the whole district. Every hole we drill this year will be better informed than anything drilled here before. We are funded, we are in the field, and this is just the beginning."

2026 Exploration Program

Blue Jay's 2026 exploration program is the Company's maiden program at Steller and is fully funded from the $14.7 million brokered private placement that closed in April 2026. Up to 16,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned across the property, targeting both the expansion of the existing high-grade resource and the systematic testing of targets that have not previously been drill-tested. A second drill rig is being mobilized to site, and Blue Jay expects to generate a sustained pipeline of news flow as both rigs turn through the remainder of the field season that is projected to continue into October.

Underpinning the drill program is a modern, integrated approach to a property that has never been fully understood at the district scale. Re-logging of the historical drill core archive using modern spectral and paragenetic methods is ongoing with the build-out of a district-scale structural architecture model. Central to this effort is the integration of existing and new regional geophysical survey data, which is expected to foster improved delineation of property-wide structural conduits associated with mineralization and provide a springboard for defining future drill targets in 2026 and beyond. The result is a program designed to compound on itself with each hole informing the model, each metre of re-logged core sharpening the next target, and a district-scale gold-silver system being understood, for the first time, in its entirety.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Blue Jay Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Blue Jay Gold Corp.

Blue Jay Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established gold producing regions in Canada. The Company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Steller Gold Project in southern Yukon, an infrastructure-supported, past-producing mine with significant exploration upside and clear near-term catalysts. Blue Jay has also built a portfolio of projects in Ontario. With strategically located assets and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay will advance disciplined, modern exploration programs focused on target definition, resource growth, and new discoveries in known gold-mineralized regions.

ON BEHALF OF BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

signed “Geordie Mark”

Geordie Mark, CEO

For additional information contact:

BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

Geordie Mark

CEO

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

info@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059 Eric Negraeff

Investor Relations

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

eric@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059





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