HERE WeGo brings real-time traffic intel to soccer fans across North America

Free navigation app integrates public transit, live traffic, road closures and AI-based re-routing to support match day travel and nearby communities

Chicago — As millions of fans travel across North America for the world’s biggest soccer tournament, HERE Technologies, the world’s leading mapping and location technology company, is helping them get around the stadiums and local communities with the HERE WeGo app.

Large-scale events bring sudden road closures, heavy congestion and rapidly-changing traffic patterns near stadiums. To help fans get to and from matches more reliably, whether on foot, bike, public transit or by car, HERE WeGo offers the most accurate source of information on game day travel, with AI-based routing and real-time traffic updates. The app gives its users live road closure and incident reporting from local authorities for a real-time representation of road conditions.



HERE WeGo provides a direct consumer experience for fans traveling to matches, with routing that adapts to live disruptions and anticipated congestion. Automakers and enterprises using the HERE SDK will automatically benefit from the same traffic intelligence within their own applications and in vehicle navigation systems.

HERE AI models combine historical traffic patterns, real-time signals and event level data to anticipate congestion before and after matches. This allows drivers and passengers to avoid delays, improve travel reliability and make informed decisions as conditions evolve throughout match days.



Why fans choose HERE WeGo

HERE WeGo is designed for people on the move, whether heading to a match, navigating a new city or running errands.

Offline maps : Works even when you can't get a signal.

: Works even when you can't get a signal. Multi-modal: Drive, walk, bike or take public transit in thousands of cities.

Drive, walk, bike or take public transit in thousands of cities. Real-time traffic & voice guidance: Live traffic information and turn-by-turn directions.

Live traffic information and turn-by-turn directions. Privacy-first design : No sign-up required and location data stays locally on the device.

: No sign-up required and location data stays locally on the device. Integrated mobility services: Ride-hailing, public transit, EV charging and booking options built into the app.

Ride-hailing, public transit, EV charging and booking options built into the app. Multi-stop routing : Trip planning with multiple waypoints for efficient navigation.

: Trip planning with multiple waypoints for efficient navigation. Safety built in: Speed limit alerts, lane instructions and emergency services category.

“Moving millions of people efficiently during events of this scale demands more than navigation, it requires intelligence that adapts in real time,” said Andrei Dmitriev, Director of Product Management at HERE Technologies. “By combining live traffic signals with predictive intelligence, HERE helps fans, local communities and partners make smarter decisions and arrive with greater confidence, even in rapidly changing conditions.”

With deployment across consumer apps, developer platforms and within passenger and commercial vehicles, HERE provides a consistent layer of traffic intelligence for soccer fans.

HERE WeGo is free and available globally in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and Galaxy Store.

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For more than 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

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