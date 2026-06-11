Zomee Announces Its Biggest Promotion for Amazon Prime Day With 35% Off Best-Selling Breast Pumps and Mom Essentials

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomee , a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms, is offering its biggest Amazon Prime Day deals ever. From June 23-26, shoppers can enjoy deep savings of 35% off some of Zomee's most popular mom-approved items, including its newest breast pumps, industry-first warming and cooling lactation massager, cozy body pillows, convenient carriers and travel high chairs, and much more. It’s also a great time to stock up and save on must-have items like milk storage bags.

“Our mission has always been to help support moms at every stage of the parenting journey, and we’re excited to offer our most popular products for 35 percent off, which is the best promotion in our company’s history,” said Dina Shanowitz, CEO of Zomee. “We’re committed to developing innovative products and solutions and making them more accessible to moms everywhere.”

Featured Amazon Prime Day Deals (35% Off)

Zomee is offering many of its most loved breast pumps and accessories at the lowest prices of the year. Designed to meet the needs of busy moms, this lineup offers many options featuring hospital-grade performance, portable convenience, and customizable comfort.

Breast Pumps

Included in the promotion are Zomee’s newest and most popular pumps, the Mother’s Nature™ H1 and W1, the Z2, and hands-free collection cups for in-between pump sessions.

Accessories & Mom Essentials

In addition to its breast pump lineup, Zomee is offering a range of accessories and everyday essentials at deep discounts. From its new Warming and Cooling 3-in-1 Lactation Massager to on-the-go solutions like the Travel Highchair Harness and Baby Carrier, each product will help give moms more comfort and ease during their busy day. It’s also a great time to replenish milk storage bag supplies and stock up on replacement parts!

Trusted and Free Support Resources for Breastfeeding Moms

Zomee is committed to making motherhood easier by providing accessible, innovative breast pumps, educational resources, and support designed to help women throughout their maternity journey.

The Zomee Mom Line™ The breastfeeding and nursing journey can often feel isolating and overwhelming, whether for a new, experienced or working mom, which is why Zomee offers The Mom Line™ , a free, trusted online resource designed to help moms feel supported, informed, and empowered throughout pregnancy, postpartum, and breastfeeding. Fully staffed by real moms and certified Lactation Consultants, The Zomee Mom Line connects moms with free expert guidance, practical product tips, and personalized support, ensuring every question is answered, and no mom feels alone, from first latch to weaning and every stage in between.

Perfect Fit Promise™ A proper flange fit is one of the most important factors in a comfortable, effective pumping experience, and Zomee knows that one size doesn't fit all. That's why Zomee offers its Perfect Fit Promise . If the breast shields included with a Zomee pump aren't the right fit for you, Zomee will send you a complimentary pair in the size you need, on us.





Join the growing Zomee community and follow along for updates, resources, and support on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and YouTube and the Zomee Blog . To learn more or shop the full range of products, visit www.zomee.com or our Amazon storefront .

About Zomee

Zomee is a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey. Recently named one of the most trusted brands by parents in 2026 by USA TODAY and recipient of a Mom’s Choice award, Zomee continues to earn the confidence of families nationwide through its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and care. Zomee was founded in Pompano Beach, Fla., by a mom of five, Dina Shanowitz, with a mission to empower and uplift moms at every step of their parenting journey. The woman-owned and family-run company has a strong commitment to providing comfort, cutting-edge technology, and affordable access with its high-quality, hospital-grade breast pumps and select essentials that make motherhood easier and more comfortable. From its new Mother’s Nature line to its signature Zomee Z2 and Zomee Fit breast pumps to a full range of practical essentials, Zomee’s product lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into the lifestyles of busy moms. The brand is proud to offer products that are covered by most insurance plans, ensuring that every mother, regardless of income or background, has access to tools that support her breastfeeding goals. Through its free online resources, The Mom Line™ and Zomee Mom Moments™, Zomee offers expert support, personal and educational content, and a vibrant, supportive network.

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com