Robotics Meets Sustainable Packaging: PAC Machinery, CMES Robotics and FANUC Demonstrate AI-Driven Pick-to-Pack System at Automate 2026

BEREA, Ohio, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, a leader in flexible packaging equipment and materials, in collaboration with CMES Robotics USA and FANUC, will showcase a fully integrated automated bagging solution featuring AI-driven robotic piece-picking technology at Automate 2026, held June 22–25 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Demonstrated live at the FANUC America booth (S-1001), the integrated system combines PAC Machinery’s Rollbag® R3200XL Fulfillment Paper Automatic Bagger running Fiberflex® curbside recyclable paper mailers with CMES Robotics USA’s AI Vision System and a FANUC collaborative robotic arm to create a seamless pick-to-pack workflow for modern fulfillment operations.

Located just inside the main entrance of the South Hall, FANUC booth (S-1001) will be among the first exhibits attendees encounter at Automate 2026, the leading automation event in the Americas.

“Automation is transforming how fulfillment operations package products,” said Greg Berguig, President of PAC Machinery. “By integrating our Rollbag automatic bagging technology with CMES Robotics USA’s AI-driven piece-picking system and FANUC robotics, we’re demonstrating how high-speed automation and sustainable packaging can work together in one streamlined solution. Running Fiberflex recyclable paper provides a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional poly mailers while still giving customers the flexibility to run either paper or poly materials on the same PAC Machinery equipment.”

This marks the second collaboration between PAC Machinery and CMES Robotics USA showcasing the integrated system, following its debut at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025. The live demonstration for the Automate show will highlight how robotics and automated packaging technologies can increase throughput, reduce manual labor, improve packaging consistency, and support sustainability initiatives in high-volume fulfillment environments. The integrated solution is designed to accommodate the product variability common in modern fulfillment operations, enabling automated handling and packaging of a wide range of SKUs without the need for custom tooling or extensive system reconfiguration.

At the center of the system is PAC Machinery’s Rollbag® R3200XL Fulfillment Paper Automatic Bagger, designed specifically for automated packaging applications using paper or poly materials. Running PAC Machinery's Fiberflex® recyclable paper packaging, the system gives fulfillment operations the flexibility to run sustainable paper mailers or traditional poly mailers with quick, tool-less material changeovers, allowing packaging operations to adapt to evolving sustainability requirements without sacrificing automation performance or productivity. The Rollbag R3200XL automatically prints and applies shipping and barcode information directly onto each package while packaging products up to four times faster than traditional hand-packing and boxing processes.

Fiberflex® curbside recyclable paper packaging is available in-stock and in custom sizes or branded formats. Fiberflex pre-opened bags contain a minimum of 50% recycled content, while rollstock options are available with up to 100% recycled content. Developed for PAC Machinery’s “Flexible Sustainability” packaging systems, Fiberflex enables operations to transition between paper and poly materials without sacrificing productivity or automation compatibility.

PAC Machinery’s Rollbag® poly mailers are manufactured with up to 25% recycled content as standard, with additional options available containing up to 100% recycled materials, including post-industrial and ocean-bound recycled resins for advanced sustainability initiatives.

PAC Machinery’s “Flexible Sustainability” bagging systems — including the Rollbag R3200XL Fulfillment Paper model featured at Automate 2026 — allow fulfillment operations to adapt to evolving sustainability goals while maintaining packaging performance, automation compatibility, and operational flexibility.

Visit PAC Machinery, CMES Robotics USA, and FANUC America at Booth #S-1001 during Automate 2026, June 22–25 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

For more product information

visit https://www.pacmachinery.com/event/automate-2026/





R3200XL Fulfillment Paper Automatic Bagger https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r3200-r3200xl-fulfillment-paper-automatic-bagger/



Fiberflex Curbside Recyclable paper https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/fiberflex-curbside-recyclable-paper-packaging/

Rollbag Poly Mailers https://www.pacmachinery.com/bags-and-materials/

CMES Robotics and Piece Picking System https://www.piecepicking.com

About PAC Machinery

With more than 60 years of experience, PAC Machinery is a leading provider of flexible packaging equipment and materials – many of which are engineered to integrate seamlessly into larger automated and robotics-driven packaging systems including PAC’s line of “Flexible Sustainability” automatic baggers that operate with eco-friendlier paper or poly materials via a quick changeover. PAC equipment is manufactured in Berea, Ohio, with bags and materials produced in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. pacmachinery.com

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About CMES Robotics USA

CMES Robotics is a leader in AI-driven robotic automation, delivering intelligent piece-picking, depalletizing, and packaging solutions for warehouses and fulfillment centers. Its AI-powered systems enable direct pick-to-pack integration, helping global enterprises, 3PLs, and e-commerce operations increase throughput, reduce errors, and improve operational efficiency. piecepicking.com

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About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation of Rochester Hills, Michigan, provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics, and ROBOMACHINES. fanucamerica.com

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About Automate 2026

Automate 2026 is North America’s largest robotics and automation trade show, bringing together more than 50,000 professionals to explore the latest advancements in robotics, AI, vision, motion, and automation technologies. The event is produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3).

Contact:

Shannon Winans

shannonw@pacmachinery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/922befe0-0d1d-4f4b-9ef5-930b8c814c57

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cf2869b-bc78-4eb3-9a79-11f3e30f7452