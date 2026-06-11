Treasure Global Secures US$15 Million Enterprise AI Contract for Social Listening Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company focused on AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital transformation, today announced that it has been awarded a US$15 million contract by Creative World Industries Sdn Bhd (“Creative World Industries”) to develop and deploy an enterprise-grade Social Listening AI System. The engagement marks a significant step in the Company’s transition toward higher-value, AI-driven enterprise revenue streams.

Creative World Industries is a Malaysia-based technology and infrastructure solutions company incorporated in 2001 with experience delivering large-scale government digital systems, including land administration and cadastral data platforms. The company provides software and ICT infrastructure solutions across multiple sectors and operates municipal service contracts in public services.

The agreement carries a total contract value of US$15 million and strengthens Treasure Global’s revenue diversification strategy by expanding its presence beyond its core digital ecosystem into scalable enterprise technology solutions. It reflects accelerating demand for AI systems that convert large-scale digital data into actionable business intelligence across consumer brands, financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, and public sectors, reinforcing the Company’s position in a rapidly expanding global AI market driven by real-time decision intelligence adoption.

The Social Listening AI System is designed as a next-generation enterprise intelligence platform that transforms large volumes of unstructured digital conversations into structured, actionable insights. Leveraging advanced large language models (LLMs), machine learning, and predictive analytics, the platform is built on high-performance AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA-powered GPU computing systems, and is designed to process millions of digital interactions across multiple channels. It delivers real-time sentiment analysis, trend detection, behavioral insights, and automated dashboards that support marketing intelligence, brand management, and customer experience decision-making.

“Securing this US$15 million contract marks a meaningful step in accelerating our expansion into enterprise AI,” said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global Inc. “We are seeing strong market demand for AI systems that turn complex digital data into real-time intelligence. This engagement strengthens our position in a rapidly growing market and supports our strategy to scale high-value, AI-driven solutions across multiple industries.”

The Company expects the engagement to support follow-on deployments, licensing opportunities, and recurring service arrangements as customer usage expands, while also serving as a reference deployment to accelerate enterprise adoption across additional clients and markets.

Treasure Global continues to pursue expansion in enterprise AI through strategic partnerships, proprietary development, and customer acquisition, as it builds a scalable technology-driven revenue base aligned with global demand for AI-powered decision intelligence.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 31, 2026, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org