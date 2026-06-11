Blair Duron Chooses TAB Bank for a $2 Million Asset-Based Lending Facility to Lay the Groundwork for Growth

OGDEN, Utah, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank closed a $2 million asset-based lending facility for Blair Duron, a specialty commercial flooring contractor headquartered in Garner, North Carolina. The capital provided from this credit facility will create opportunities for Blair Duron to lay the groundwork for growth, while continuing to advance their mission of elevating their clients’ floors to the highest level by providing superior workmanship and materials.

Founded in 1998, the Company primarily serves industrial, commercial, institutional, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and life science facilities across the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States.

“We feel very fortunate to partner with TAB Bank for our ongoing working capital and other financial needs and support. They have been a fantastic team to work with from day one. We felt a great sense of collaboration and teamwork as we worked with them to craft a financial solution that fit our needs,” stated Keith Fiskum, CEO of Blair Duron.

“We are excited to welcome Blair Duron to TAB Bank and look forward to continuing to work alongside them in the advancement of their goals. Their team has been a real pleasure to work with,” commented Chris Mitchell, Vice President, Business Development at TAB Bank.

TAB Bank offers customized financial solutions for small to mid-sized businesses across various industries. Services include asset-based lending, equipment financing and working capital solutions tailored to help companies scale and thrive.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 27 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .