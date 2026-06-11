Orion (Nasdaq: OESX) to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026 on June 23–24, 2026

MANITOWOC, Wis., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced that its management will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026, taking place June 23–24, 2026.

Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow and Chief Financial Officer Per Brodin will deliver a company presentation at 11:30 a.m. ET on June 23, followed by one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified investors on June 24.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX), please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

The live webcast of Orion’s presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3165/54050, and a replay will be accessible following the event. The presentation will also be available on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

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