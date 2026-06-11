Spectral AI to Participate in 2026 British Burn Association Annual Conference

DALLAS, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced its participation in the upcoming British Burn Association (“BBA”) Annual Meeting, being held June 17-19, 2026 at the Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham, England.

The Company’s DeepView® System will be on display at Stand #22 and will be the subject of multiple podium and poster presentations during the conference. This innovative, first-of-its-kind burn wound assessment technology was granted De Novo Classification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in May 2026 and received its initial UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) authorization in the United Kingdom in February 2024. The Company expects to generate its first commercial sales of the DeepView System by year end 2026.

The BBA Annual Meeting is a multidisciplinary conference that brings together burn care professionals from across the UK and beyond to share clinical experience, research, and advances in burn treatment. The theme for this year’s event is “Are We There Yet? National Burn Care Review: 25 Years On.”

“We are excited to be participating in the 2026 BBA Annual Meeting so soon after being granted FDA De Novo Classification for the DeepView System,” said Vincent Capone, Chief Executive Officer. “This approval has created significant runway for enhanced long-term shareholder value. We look forward to further elevating the profile of our technology among the burn community and sharing meaningful data related to the efficacy and impact of the DeepView System in burn wound assessment.”

About the DeepView System

Spectral AI's DeepView System is a non-invasive, predictive medical device which combines multispectral imaging with a proprietary AI algorithm to assess the healing potential of areas within the burn wounds. The DeepView System provides clinicians with an immediate, data-driven assessment of whether areas within burn wounds are unlikely to heal within 21 days and may require significant medical intervention, enabling earlier and more informed treatment decisions. The image acquisition takes 0.2 seconds, and all image processing and AI model classification takes approximately 20 to 25 seconds. The DeepView System is trained and tested against a proprietary and clinically validated database of over 340 billion pixels of burn wound image data.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. The DeepView® System is a predictive diagnostic device that offers physicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal to change the current standard of care, the DeepView® System is expected to provide faster and more accurate diagnostic insight for triage and surgical planning across the burn care pathway, by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView® System, visit https://www.spectral-ai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Investors: The Equity Group Devin Sullivan Conor Rodriguez Managing Director Associate Devin.Sullivan@theequitygroup.com Conor.Rodriguez@theequitygroup.com



