VVT Med Expands into the Dominican Republic, Appointing Antilles Medical as Exclusive Distributor

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVT Med Inc. (TSXV: VVTM) ("VVT Med" or the "Company"), a developer of minimally invasive, non-thermal, non-tumescent ("NT-NT") solutions for venous disease, today announced its entry into the Dominican Republic market through a Trial Distribution and Evaluation Agreement (the "Agreement") with Antilles Medical ("Antilles"), a local distributor with established clinical and commercial infrastructure in the region.

Under the Agreement, Antilles has been appointed as VVT Med's exclusive distributor for ScleroSafe™ in the Dominican Republic for an initial evaluation period. The arrangement includes an initial purchase order for ScleroSafe Full Sets, reflecting Antilles' commercial commitment to the market entry process. The Agreement establishes a defined pathway to a full five-year exclusive distribution partnership, subject to the parties reaching mutually agreed terms prior to the conclusion of the evaluation period.

Antilles assumes full responsibilities as both distributor and importer under applicable local regulatory requirements, and its personnel are required to complete a comprehensive training and certification program provided by VVT Med prior to commencing any clinical activity. This structured onboarding model reflects VVT Med's commitment to quality-controlled commercial expansion and consistent clinical outcomes across markets.

"The Dominican Republic represents another step in our systematic expansion across the Americas," said Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer of VVT Med. "We are pleased to partner with Antilles Medical, whose local expertise and market knowledge support the introduction of ScleroSafe™ to local physicians. We look forward to supporting their team through training and clinical integration as we work toward a long-term commercial relationship."

This agreement extends VVT Med's growing commercial presence across the Americas, complementing the Company's established foothold in the United States through its relationship with Northwell Health, and its active distribution platforms in India and South Korea. The Dominican Republic entry follows the treatment of first patients in Italy in May 2026, underscoring the accelerating pace of ScleroSafe™ adoption among leading vein specialists globally.

Financing Update

As previously announced in the Company’s news releases dated March 18, 2026 and April 22, 2026, the Company completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering of up to gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the “Offering”), issuing 4,262,654 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,065,663.50. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.375 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company wishes to provide an update that it intends to close a second tranche of the Offering on the same terms on or about July 20, 2026. The net proceeds of the second tranche are expected to be used to support expanded U.S. and global commercialization efforts, product manufacturing to accommodate anticipated demand, working capital and general corporate purposes. Securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The second tranche remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurance that the second tranche will be completed on the terms described or at all.

About VVT Med Inc. (VVTM)

VVT Medical develops, manufactures, and distributes minimally invasive, non-thermal, non-tumescent (NT-NT) solutions for the treatment of vein diseases, starting with varicose veins. VVT is one of the few FDA-cleared, standalone company offering NT-NT varicose vein treatment technology. VVT's FDA-cleared and CE-marked catheter-based technologies, ScleroSafe and V-Block™, enable safe, office-based procedures with no anesthesia, no downtime, and minimal pain and side effects. Addressing the widest range of vein diameters, VVT's solutions empower patients by treating both the medical and aesthetic aspects of vein disease, while enabling physicians to deliver effective, efficient, and cost-saving treatments through proprietary, simultaneous sclerosant injection and blood aspiration. The Company's patented technology portfolio includes 55 patents from 14 patent families across 20 countries, providing broad global intellectual property protection through 2038. For more information, visit www.vvtmed.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated impact of the Agreement on the Company's commercial presence in the Dominican Republic, the potential transition to a long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Antilles Medical, the expected benefits of the Company's NT-NT technology in the region, and the Company's plans to continue expanding its commercial presence in the Americas and globally, and the completion of a second tranche of the previously announced private placement Offering, the timing thereof, the use of proceeds therefrom, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions, including the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, maintain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and continue to develop and commercialize its technologies. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: (a) the risk that the evaluation period may not result in the execution of a long-term distribution agreement; (b) the risk that physician adoption may not develop as anticipated; (c) changes in market conditions or regulatory environments; (d) the need for additional financing, which may not be available on acceptable terms; and (e) general market volatility that may affect the trading price of the Company's securities; and (f) the risk that the Company may not complete the second tranche of the Offering on the terms described or at all. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change thereafter. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

There can be no assurance that the parties will reach mutually agreed terms or that a long-term distribution agreement will be executed.

Contact Information

Erez Tetro

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (416) 595 2991

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

vvt@arxhq.com