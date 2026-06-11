European Patent Granted for ECG-Based Assessment of Diastolic Function, Expands HeartSciences’ Patent Portfolio to More Than 45 Granted Patents

Southlake, TX, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company focused on advancing electrocardiography (“ECG” or “EKG”) through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”), today announced the grant by the European Patent Office (EPO) of European Patent No. EP4252651, titled “Electrocardiogram-Based Assessment of Diastolic Function.” The patent covers machine-learning models and methods for computing quantitative estimates of echocardiogram parameters indicative of diastolic function using ECG data and patient demographic parameters.

“Securing European patent protection for ECG-based assessment of diastolic function is an important expansion of our AI-ECG intellectual property portfolio,” said Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences. “Diastolic dysfunction is an important indicator of cardiac disease that has traditionally required imaging-based assessment. This grant further reinforces our strategy of transforming the ECG into a far more valuable front-line cardiac screening tool and underlines the considerable embedded IP value in HeartSciences. We believe the breadth of our patent portfolio provides a meaningful commercial advantage as the field of AI-ECG continues to expand.”

The patented technology uses machine learning models, trained on ECG and echocardiography data, to estimate echocardiogram parameters indicative of diastolic function directly from a patient’s ECG.

The patent took effect as a Unitary Patent on April 29, 2026, and provides coverage in 19 European countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden. With this grant, HeartSciences’ intellectual property portfolio now includes more than 45 granted patents.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com. X: @HeartSciences



Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company’s future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are “forward-looking statements” including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences’ beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 24, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on September 11, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on December 15, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, and in HeartSciences’ other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Integrous Communications

Mark Komonoski, Partner

Phone: 877 255 8483

Email: mkomonoski@integcom.us



Media Contact:

HeartSciences

Gene Gephart

Phone: +1 682 244 2578 Ext. 2024

Email: info@heartsciences.com

