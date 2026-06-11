Porsche Experience Centre Toronto celebrates one year of bringing driving passion and community together

Destination reinforces the sportscar maker’s commitment to experiential brand engagement in Canada

Brand celebrates the one-year anniversary of the opening of its first Canadian and tenth global Porsche Experience Centre on June 18, 2026.

Year-round destination is open to the public and serves as experiential brand hub, community space, as well as venue for private and corporate group events.

Four instructor-led driving modules, including a two-kilometre driver development handling circuit, are designed to demonstrate the engineering and capabilities of Porsche models in a controlled environment.

The anniversary will be celebrated at a Cars & Coffee event on June 21 and, during the period of June 16 to July 4, the PEC’s Carrera Café will feature an exclusive menu, and drive experience guests will receive a special gift.

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL), importer and distributor for the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Toronto – a destination that has quickly become the home of Porsche passion in Canada.

Since opening its doors in June 2025, PEC Toronto has welcomed guests from across the country and beyond to experience the brand’s defining values of performance, precision and emotion first-hand. As the first Porsche Experience Centre in Canada and one of only ten worldwide, the facility represents a major milestone in the brand’s ongoing commitment to the Canadian market.

“Over the past year, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto has become much more than a space to drive our vehicles – it has evolved into a true hub for our brand in Canada,” said Trevor Arthur, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “From first-time visitors to lifelong enthusiasts, PEC Toronto allows guests to connect with Porsche in an immersive and dynamic way that goes beyond the traditional showroom.”

Where Porsche passion, performance, and community come together

Designed as an experiential environment where the thrill of driving meets the pinnacle of automotive design and engineering, the PEC Toronto offers something for everyone, from long-time owners to curious visitors. Four instructor-led driving modules - a two-kilometre driver development handling circuit, dynamics area, low-friction handling circuit, and low-friction drift circle - are designed to demonstrate the engineering and capabilities of Porsche models in a controlled environment. This provides guests with the opportunity to better understand vehicle behaviour and performance.

Guests can book 45-minute intro drive experiences with a Porsche-certified instructor for as little as $295 per person, while full 90-minute sessions start at $595. During demonstration laps, guests buckle into the passenger seat while an instructor takes the wheel, showcasing the dynamic limits and precision handling of a Porsche around the handling circuit. Demonstration laps can be booked from $140.

Beyond the track, the facility was conceived as a year‑round destination open to the public. First-time visitors can explore the building, take in the view from the visitor terrace, browse the Porsche Lifestyle Shop, or enjoy a refreshment at the Carrera Café. The PEC Toronto also has a fitting lounge, where visitors can explore extensive customization options to configure their dream Porsche. In addition, guests can reserve time in a dedicated space with five cutting-edge driving simulators. Behind the wheel of a virtual Porsche, they can race against themselves or someone else on racetracks from around the world.

The Porsche Experience Centre Toronto further offers flexible indoor and outdoor event spaces overlooking the driver development circuit, making it a sought‑after setting for group events, corporate meetings, and even weddings. With dedicated event support, PEC Toronto provides a memorable backdrop for celebrations and shared moments centred around performance, design, passion, and community.

Expanding experiences and programming

Over the past year, PEC Toronto has continued to evolve its offering, introducing new programs aimed at broadening access to the Porsche brand. Among these is “Experience for HER,” launched in early 2026, which is tailored for women and offers driving experiences designed to foster confidence, skill development and community within an empowering atmosphere.

The facility has also hosted a variety of brand activations, community events and partner experiences, reinforcing its role as a gathering place for Porsche fans, customers, and business partners alike.

Designed with purpose

From its inception, environmental considerations and Canadian influences have been integral to PEC Toronto’s design. The LEED-Gold-certified main building is equipped with geothermal heating and cooling. Additionally, photovoltaic roof panels provide renewable energy for approximately 20% of the building’s overall electricity consumption. Canadian design details and commissioned local artwork further reflect the centre’s connection to its surroundings.

Evolving and enriching the Porsche Experience

To mark its ongoing evolution, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto will celebrate its anniversary with a special Father’s Day Cars & Coffee event on June 21, 2026. Further enhancing the festivities, the Carrera Café will feature an exclusive menu from June 16 to July 4, and guests participating in drive experiences will receive a commemorative gift during the same period. Additionally, PEC Toronto will be open on Canada Day, welcoming visitors to join in the celebrations.

As the PEC Toronto enters its second year of operation, Porsche Cars Canada remains focused on continuing to evolve and enrich the guest experience, with new programs and events planned to further engage drivers, enthusiasts, and the broader community.

“Over the past year, it has been remarkable to see how guests’ confidence and passion for driving flourish as they are given the chance to fully immerse themselves in the Porsche experience,” Arthur observed. “We look forward to building on that momentum and continuing to create unforgettable moments for our guests in the years to come.”

The PEC Toronto is open to the public year-round. Current opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. For the most up-to-date information on programs, community events and opening times, or to book an experience, please visit https://porscheexperience.ca/centre

About Porsche Experience Centre Toronto

The Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Toronto opened to the public in June 2025 and is located approximately 40 kilometres east of Toronto’s CN Tower in Pickering, Ontario. As the first Porsche Experience Centre in Canada and the tenth in the world, the facility offers four purpose-built driving modules designed to demonstrate vehicle dynamics in a controlled environment.

In addition to driving programs, the PEC Toronto features a LEED-Gold-certified building that includes on-site amenities such as a café, simulator lab, and retail space. Meeting rooms as well as flexible indoor and outdoor areas can accommodate group events, corporate functions and private celebrations. Open to the public year-round, PEC Toronto serves as the premiere venue for customer experiences, events, and brand engagement in Canada.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opened its doors in 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is the brand’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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