Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) Emerging as Compelling Option in AI-Driven, Mission-Critical Space

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire — Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire (AINW), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “Government Projects, Quantum Security: A Rare Early-Stage Opportunity,” please visit: https://ibn.fm/Mtqii

The merging of artificial intelligence, operational intelligence infrastructure and post-quantum cybersecurity is generating intensifying demand for purpose-built platforms capable of serving mission-critical environments across government, defense, healthcare, public safety and enterprise sectors. As institutions accelerate the modernization of aging systems and prepare for a new generation of cybersecurity, operational and regulatory exposures, the appetite for AI-driven solutions that can turn complex scientific and security datasets into usable intelligence and resilient infrastructure is expanding rapidly.

With this in mind, Redwood AI Corp. has emerged as a strategically compelling, and perhaps considerably undervalued, intelligence platform with demonstrated traction in sectors that have historically been among the hardest for early-stage technology companies to enter. The company carries Silicon Valley origins, a rapidly growing collection of Canadian government and law enforcement partnerships, and a proprietary AI platform engineered specifically for mission-critical deployment. A proposed acquisition in the post-quantum cybersecurity space could substantially deepen the company’s strategic relevance and widen its long-term market opportunity.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The company combines expertise in chemistry, AI and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI’s platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://redwoodai.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating RDWCF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/RDWCF

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