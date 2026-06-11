Liquidia Announces Poster Presentations at the PHA 2026 International PH Conference and Scientific Sessions

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company driven by science and compassion to revolutionize care for patients with challenging respiratory and vascular diseases, announced today that the company will present four posters at the PHA 2026 International PH Conference and Scientific Sessions taking place June 11-14 in Dallas.

Liquidia will present data from Cohort A of its ASCENT study of YUTREPIA® (treprostinil) inhalation powder, including patient-reported cough outcomes in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) over 24 weeks of treatment. The company will also present new data and analyses examining the role of pharmacists within PH care teams and the mental health burden experienced by caregivers of patients with PH. In addition, Liquidia will present an encore of previously reported safety and exploratory efficacy data from the ASCENT study.

Dr. Rajeev Saggar, Liquidia Chief Medical Officer, said: “We are proud to share our research with the patients and caregivers at the center of the pulmonary hypertension community. From listening to patients describe their own experience with treatment to understanding the burden carried by caregivers and the role of the care teams who support them, this work reflects our commitment to the people living with this condition every day.”

All posters will be presented from 4 to 5 p.m. CDT Thursday, June 11, in the exhibition hall. Upon presentation, each publicly presented poster will be available on the publications page of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/publications.

New Poster Presentations

Poster #1014

Hearing from Patients: Self-Reported Cough Outcomes During Treatment with YUTREPIA® (treprostinil) in the ASCENT Trial

Poster #1055

The Invisible Burden: Mental Health Challenges Facing Caregivers of Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension

Poster #1072

The PHriendly Neighborhood Pharmacist: Mapping the Pharmacist’s Role in Pulmonary Hypertension Care Teams

Encore Presentation

Poster #1060

A Continued ASCENT to Week 24: Safety and Exploratory Efficacy Data on LIQ861 Dry Powder Inhaled Treprostinil in PH-ILD Patients

About YUTREPIA® (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder

YUTREPIA is an inhaled dry-powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a convenient, low-effort, palm-sized device. YUTREPIA is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to improve exercise ability. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape and composition, and that are engineered for enhanced deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company driven by science and compassion to revolutionize care for patients with challenging respiratory and vascular diseases through precise, innovative therapies and applications of its proprietary PRINT® technology. PRINT enabled the development of YUTREPIA® (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational extended-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice daily with a next-generation nebulizer and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Investor Contact:

Jason Adair

Chief Business Officer

919.328.4350

jason.adair@liquidia.com

Media Contact:

media@liquidia.com