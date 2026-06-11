Seaco SRL Subsidiaries Commence Consent Solicitation From Fixed Rate Note Holders

High Street Bridgetown, Barbados, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global SC Finance V SRL (“GSCF V”), Global SC Finance VII SRL (“GSCF VII”) and Global SC Finance X Limited (“GSCF X” and, together with GSCF V and GSCF VII, the “Issuers”) today announced that the Issuers have commenced consent solicitations (the “Consent Solicitations”) to amend certain agreements (the “Note Agreements”) relating to prior issuances of fixed rate notes (“Container-Backed Notes”) secured by intermodal containers (the “Containers”), in the case of GSCF V and GSCF VII, and residual cash flows from outstanding issuances of Container Backed Notes, in the case of GSCF X. The amendments to the Note Agreements are intended, among other things, (i) to permit Textainer Equipment Management Limited (“TEML”) to manage the Containers on behalf of GSCF V and GSCF VII in a manner consistent with TEML’s management of intermodal containers owned by TEML and its subsidiaries, (ii) to more closely conform default event and other provisions in the Note Agreements to similar provisions in the agreements governing outstanding secured indebtedness of other TEML affiliates and (iii) to make certain conforming changes in the Note Agreements for GSCF X.

The Consent Solicitations pertain to the following series of fixed rate notes issued by GSCF V, GSCF VII and GSCF X (the “Notes”):

Title of Security CUSIP Number Current Aggregate Series Note Principal Balance Initial Aggregate Series Note Principal Balance Consent Fee (per $1,000 Current Unpaid Principal Balance) GSCF V Fixed Rate Note, Series 2019-1, Class A 37891TAA8 (144A)

G38910AA6 (Reg S) $96,768,750 $297,750,000 $1.25 GSCF V Fixed Rate Note, Series 2019-1, Class B 37893FAB4 (144A)



$32,256,250 $99,250,000 $1.25 GSCF VII Fixed Rate Note, Series 2020-1, Class A 37959PAA5 (144A)

P4888PAA4 (Reg S) $289,928,662 $776,500,000 $1.25 GSCF VII Fixed Rate Note, Series 2020-2, Class A 37959PAC1 (144A)

P4888PAC0 (Reg S) $219,927,447 $564,710,000 $1.25 GSCF VII Fixed Rate Note, Series 2021-1, Class A 37959PAE7 (144A)

P4888PAE6 (Reg S) $264,444,057 $564,700,000 $1.25 GSCF VII Fixed Rate Note, Series 2021-2, Class A 37959PAG2 (144A)

P4888PAG1 (Reg S) $272,832,356 $564,700,000 $1.25 GSCF X Fixed Rate Note, Series 2025-1H, Class A 37893FAA6 (144A)

G38910AA6 (Reg S) $452,000,000 $460,000,000 $1.25

The consents relate to proposed amendments to the indenture to which each Issuer is party and the supplemental indenture governing each series of the Notes of GSCF V and GSCF VII, as well as the contribution and sale agreement, the management agreement and the manager transition agreement relating to GSCF V and GSCF VII and the servicing agreement relating to GSCF X (in each case, the “Proposed Amendments” relating to such Issuer).

The Consent Solicitations are being made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in two Consent Solicitation Statements, each dated June 11, 2026. The Consent Solicitations are scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 18, 2026, unless extended by the Issuers (the “Expiration Date”). Holders of Notes may revoke their consent at any time up to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 18, 2026 (the “Revocation Deadline”).

Holders of Notes who validly deliver consents to the applicable Proposed Amendments in the manner described in the Consent Solicitation Statements will be eligible to receive a consent fee equal to $1.25 per $1,000 unpaid principal balance of the Notes for which consents have been validly delivered prior to the Expiration Date and not validly revoked prior to the Revocation Deadline. Holders providing consents after the Expiration Date will not receive the consent fee. The consent fee will be paid to consenting holders as promptly as practicable after the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Consent Solicitations, as further described in the Consent Solicitation Statements.

Approval of the Proposed Amendments relating to each Issuer requires the consent of the holders of not less than a majority of the aggregate unpaid principal balance of each series of the Notes listed above (the “Requisite Consents”). Only holders of such Notes are being solicited for their consent to the Proposed Amendments.

The consummation of each Consent Solicitation is subject to a number of conditions that are set forth in the applicable Consent Solicitation Statements, including, without limitation, (i) the receipt by the Tabulation Agent (as defined below), on or prior to the Expiration Date, of the Requisite Consents and (ii) the absence of any regulatory or other legal impediments to the prompt implementation of the Proposed Amendments, the entering into of the Proposed Amendments or the payment of any Consent Fee to the holders of Notes in respect thereof or any law, regulation or proceeding that would question the legality or validity of any thereof.

If the Requisite Consents are received, then, upon execution of the Proposed Amendments and payment of the consent fee, the Proposed Amendments relating to each Issuer will be operative and be binding upon all holders of the applicable Notes and other notes issued by such Issuer, whether or not such holders have delivered consents to such Proposed Amendments.

A more comprehensive description of the Consent Solicitations and the Proposed Amendments can be found in the Consent Solicitation Statements.

The Issuers have retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. to serve as their tabulation agent for the Consent Solicitations (the “Tabulation Agent”). Questions concerning the terms of the Consent Solicitations and requests for documents should be directed to D.F. King & Co., 28 Liberty Street, Floor 53, New York, NY 10005, Attention: Andrew Beck. Banks and brokers please call (212) 561-5775; all others please call (888) 564-8149. RBC Capital Markets, LLC is serving as the solicitation agent for the Consent Solicitations. Questions regarding the Consent Solicitations may be directed to RBC Capital Markets, LLC at (877) 381-2099 (toll-free) or (212) 618-7843.

This press release and the Consent Solicitation Statements do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any Notes or other securities. The Consent Solicitations are being made only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Consent Solicitation Statements, and the information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Consent Solicitation Statements. No recommendation is made, or has been authorized to be made, as to whether or not holders of Notes should consent to the adoption of the Proposed Amendments or to any other matters that are the subject of the Consent Solicitations. Each holder of Notes must make its own decision as to whether to give its consent to the Proposed Amendments and such other matters.

About Seaco

Seaco has operated since 1965 as one of the largest lessors of intermodal shipping containers. In December 2025, Global Sea Containers Ltd, the parent of Seaco SRL, was acquired by Typewriter Ascend Ltd, a Bermuda entity controlled by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets. Stonepeak also owns Textainer Group Holdings Limited. The combined Textainer and Seaco fleet of approximately 8.3 million CEU is the world’s largest and most diversified container fleet on a CEU basis.

Contact

D. F. King & Co., Inc.

28 Liberty Street, Floor 53

New York, New York 10005

Email: textainer@dfking.com

Banks and Brokers call: (212) 561-5775 (collect)

All Others call toll free: (888) 564-8149