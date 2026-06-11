Expion360 to Showcase as Title Sponsor at Overland Expo PNW 2026 in Redmond, Oregon June 26-28

Company to Showcase Exciting Lineup of Rigs from Customers and Brand Ambassadors, Including a Forest River Palomino Pause Travel Trailer

REDMOND, Ore., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, today announced its participation as a Title Sponsor at Overland Expo PNW 2026 taking place June 26-28, 2026, at the Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon. Show hours Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 are 9:00am-5:00pm Pacific time, and Sunday, June 28 9:00am-3:00pm Pacific time.

As a Title Sponsor, Expion360 will be featured prominently throughout the event and can be found at booth FG18 . Visitors are invited to stop by and experience firsthand the products and technology that power some of the most capable overland builds on the road today.

Expion360 will showcase an exciting lineup of rigs from the Company's customers and brand ambassadors, offering attendees a real-world look at how Expion360 solutions perform in demanding off-road and overland environments.

Featured builds include:

Expion360 ambassador Chivas Sotelo will be on hand with his 2026 Ford F350 hosting a Four Wheel Camper Hawk Slide-In Camper, a customer build powered by 2x Expion360 EX2 240Ah Edge LiFePO4 batteries and 5x GC2 162Ah LiFePO4 batteries, delivering serious off-grid capability for the long haul.





Expion360 employee Casey Inman will be showcasing his 2021 Dodge 2500 Power Wagon paired with a Four Wheel Camper Project M Topper Truck Camper, a customer build running on 2x Expion360 GC2 162Ah LiFePO4 batteries.





Expion360 ambassador Andy Catts, owner of Beadlock Coffee, will be serving up fresh coffee straight from his iconic 1976 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, a rig running entirely on a single Expion360 EX2 240Ah LiFePO4 battery. Stop by for a cup and see how clean, reliable lithium power makes even a vintage build completely self-sufficient.





Rounding out the lineup is a Forest River Palomino Pause Travel Trailer, equipped with 3x Expion360 EX1 368Ah LiFePO4 batteries, demonstrating the power and versatility of Expion360 solutions across a wide range of camping and overlanding platforms.





Expion360 invites all Overland Expo PNW attendees to visit booth FG18 to meet the team, see the rigs, and learn more about what Expion360 has to offer the overland community.

About Overland Expo

Overland Expo® is the premier overlanding event series in the world—no other event offers the scope of classes taught by the world’s leading experts alongside a professional-level trade show that brings together all the camping and vehicle and motorcycle equipment and services you need to Get Outfitted. Get Trained. Get Inspired. Get Going. For more information visit overlandexpo.com .

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development.

The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability than other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. Expion360 delivers advanced lithium battery technology that powers every adventure, every mission, for the moments that matter.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country.

To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com .

Company Contact:

541-797-6714

Shawna.Bowin@expion360.com