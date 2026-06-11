Phunware to Showcase AI-Enabled Guest Intelligence Platform Enhancements at HITEC North America 2026

Company Appoints Industry Veteran and Former FLYR Hospitality Executive Brent McMahan as Senior Director of Sales

Management and New Senior Director of Sales to Preview Innovative Location-Aware Intelligence Capabilities Designed to Increase Guest Engagement and Ancillary Revenue

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. ("Phunware" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PHUN), a mobile-first enterprise guest intelligence platform company delivering location-aware guest intelligence and AI-enabled guest engagement tools, today announced it will exhibit at The Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (“HITEC”) North America 2026 in San Antonio, Texas on June 15 – 18, 2026. HITEC is the world's largest, longest-running hospitality technology conference.

In conjunction with the conference, the Company announced the appointment of Brent McMahan, a hospitality technology veteran formerly with FLYR Hospitality, as Senior Director of Sales and provided a preview of upcoming enhancements to its Guest Intelligence Platform designed to grow ancillary revenue for hospitality customers.

About Brent

Brent McMahan brings more than a decade of experience in hospitality technology, most recently serving at FLYR Hospitality, where he led enterprise sales efforts focused on helping hotels and hospitality groups optimize commercial strategy through AI-driven commercial solutions. His background in hospitality operations, revenue strategy, and enterprise software aligns closely with Phunware’s focus on expanding its Guest Intelligence Platform across independent luxury resorts, full-service hotels, and hotel management groups.

“Brent joins Phunware at an important time as we expand our hospitality sales efforts and continue to bring more AI-enabled, location-aware capabilities to market,” said Dmitry Kroshka, Chief Executive Officer of Phunware. “His experience at the intersection of hospitality operations, revenue strategy, and technology gives him a clear understanding of the challenges our customers face and the outcomes they are trying to achieve. We are excited to welcome Brent to the team and we look forward to his contributions as we deepen our relationships across the hospitality industry.”

“What drew me to Phunware is the quality of the platform and the clarity of the vision,” said Brent McMahan, Senior Director of Sales of Phunware. "Hospitality operators are under real pressure to deliver more personalized, seamless guest experiences while identifying new ways to grow revenue. Phunware's mobile-first approach is built to address both priorities by helping properties better understand and serve their guests throughout their stay. I am excited to work with properties that are ready to use technology to better serve their guests and improve their bottom line."

HITEC North America 2026

Date: June 15 – 18, 2026

Location: Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas

Attendees: CEO Dmitry Kroshka and Senior Director of Sales Brent McMahan

Format: The Company will offer live demonstrations of its Guest Intelligence Platform, including three key capabilities:

AI Concierge — Deployed and Driving Measurable Guest Engagement

Phunware’s AI Concierge module, commercially released in January 2026, is generating strong engagement results across deployed properties. App engagement with the AI Concierge feature is running approximately 40% above internal forecasts, demonstrating guest adoption of the conversational, location-aware experience. Integrated with Phunware’s proprietary blue-dot wayfinding, on-property mapping, and points of interest, AI Concierge gives guests a natural-language interface for navigating the property and discovering amenities, helping reduce front desk inquiries while increasing guest engagement throughout the stay.





AI Itinerary Builder — In-Booth Demonstration

Phunware’s AI Itinerary Builder, an agentic planning capability designed to help guests organize their on-property activities and experiences. The Itinerary Builder surfaces personalized recommendations across dining, spa, recreation, and resort experiences, creating new opportunities for ancillary revenue generation. The feature is designed to increase on-property spending for resort operators while also meaningfully improving the guest planning experience.





Location-Aware Data Layer — Coming Soon

Phunware’s forthcoming Location-Aware Data Layer, which integrates both AI Concierge and the AI Itinerary Builder to provide real-time behavioral intelligence across the guest journey. By understanding where guests travel on property and where they ultimately book amenities and activities, operators gain insight into which amenities, venues, and experiences drive guest engagement and revenue generation. This capability creates a new class of operational intelligence for resort and hotel operators: the ability to connect digital guest interactions to on-property revenue outcomes in real time.





“HITEC is the premier event for hospitality technology, and we are arriving with significant momentum,” said Dmitry Kroshka, Chief Executive Officer of Phunware. “AI Concierge is live, performing well above expectations, and demonstrating that guests want an intelligent, location-aware companion during their stay. The Itinerary Builder and our forthcoming Location-Aware Data Layer extend that foundation by helping operators better understand guest behavior, personalize experiences, and unlock additional revenue. We look forward to showing the industry what that looks like.”

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions for hospitality, healthcare and other large property related customers, with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.

Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through new generative AI products and product enhancements which are in development, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and focus on serving its enterprise customers and partners.

For more information on Phunware, please visit www.phunware.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, the development and commercial rollout of our Product 2.0 strategy and Guest Intelligence Platform, the performance and adoption of our AI Concierge, AI Itinerary Builder, and Location-Aware Data Layer capabilities, the expansion of our product offering into adjacent end markets, and the timing of upcoming investor and industry events, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

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