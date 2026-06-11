Manganese X Energy to Present at the June 16 Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (OTCQB: MNXXF) (FSE: 9SC) (“Manganese X” or the “Company”), a company focused on advancing North American high-purity manganese products for the lithium-ion battery and energy storage markets, today announced that Martin Kepman, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 16, 2026.

DATE: June 16, 2026

TIME: 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time



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Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real time. If attendees are unable to attend the event live, an archived webcast will be made available following the conference.

Online investors are encouraged to pre-register and complete the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

• Strengthened financial position through strategic investor support: The Company recently received approximately C$1.71 million from the early exercise of 28.57 million warrants by renowned mining investor Eric Sprott. Following the exercise, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, approximately 35% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. The proceeds provide additional capital as Manganese X enters the final stages of its Battery Hill Pre-Feasibility Study.

• Advancing Battery Hill toward PFS completion: Manganese X is moving forward with the completion of its Battery Hill Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”), with completion targeted for fall 2026. The PFS is designed to further define the project’s technical, economic, environmental, and development pathway as the Company advances Battery Hill toward future production readiness.

• Progressing one of North America’s leading manganese assets: Battery Hill, located near Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada, is one of the largest manganese carbonate deposits in North America and is strategically located near key infrastructure, including road access, rail, deep-water ports, and proximity to the United States border.

• Advancing final-stage battery qualification testing with C4V: Manganese X’s high-purity battery-grade manganese material has advanced into the final Phase 3 Multi-Layer Full Pouch Cell Evaluation stage of C4V’s battery qualification program.

• Strong battery performance validation: Previous Phase 2 testing with C4V demonstrated 70% capacity retention after 4,600 full charge-discharge cycles, highlighting the durability and stability of Manganese X’s Battery Hill manganese material in advanced battery applications. Based on the Company’s understanding of industry benchmarks, this indicates better cycle life than conventional NMC-based EV battery chemistries and compares favourably with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) chemistries. These findings highlight the potential of Manganese X’s high-purity, battery-grade manganese as a strategic material for the global Electric Vehicle and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) markets.

• Supporting future commercial discussions: C4V has confirmed that the Company’s battery-grade manganese material met initial specifications and performance requirements for advancement into the final stage of testing. Successful Phase 3 results would further validate the material’s potential use in advanced battery designs and support future commercial discussions This important advancement brings us closer to establishing a strategic partnership with C4V and could support future commercial discussions, including possible offtake agreements.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X Energy Corp. is focused on advancing its wholly owned Battery Hill Project in New Brunswick, Canada, with the objective of becoming a leading North American supplier of high-purity manganese products for the rapidly growing electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets. Through strategic partnerships, ongoing technical development, and battery material qualification programs, the Company is working to position Battery Hill as a potential future source of a critical battery raw material for North America’s electrification and energy transition initiatives.

For further information, please visit www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings, and enhance presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Martin Kepman

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514-802-1814

Email: martin@kepman.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

Tel: 212-652-5958

Email: greg@otcmarkets.com