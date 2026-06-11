Ambros Therapeutics Appoints Cris Calsada as Chief Financial Officer and Claire Padgett, Ph.D., as SVP of Clinical Operations and Program Management

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambros Therapeutics, Inc., today announced the appointment of Cris Calsada as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Claire Padgett, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Clinical Operations and Program Management. Ms. Calsada will oversee the company’s finance organization, including financial strategy, capital planning, and investor relations. Dr. Padgett will oversee clinical operations and program management, including the pivotal CRPS-RISE Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating neridronate for the treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Type 1 (CRPS-1).

"I am thrilled to welcome Cris and Claire to the Ambros team as we advance neridronate on behalf of patients with CRPS-1. Cris is a proven biotech finance leader with a strong track record of execution across capital formation, financial discipline, and organizational scale-up," said Jay Hagan, Chief Executive Officer of Ambros Therapeutics. "We are also delighted to welcome Claire who will be instrumental to the management and execution of our CRPS-RISE trial."

Cris Calsada, CFO of Ambros Therapeutics, added, "I am excited to join Ambros at this important time as we advance neridronate for patients with CRPS-1, a condition with no FDA-approved pharmacologic therapies. I look forward to partnering with the executive team and Board to support long-term growth and value creation among patients, investors and stakeholders."

Ms. Calsada previously served as CFO of Regulus Therapeutics, a rare disease company, where she helped guide the company through its strategic evolution and multiple financings, culminating in its $1.7 billion acquisition by Novartis in 2025. Previously, Ms. Calsada was CFO at Sanifit Therapeutics and Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Finance at Ambrx, Inc. Ms. Calsada received her Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California and her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a focus in Accounting from San Diego State University. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of California and currently serves on the board of advisors for Life Science Cares San Diego.

Dr. Padgett previously served as SVP of Clinical Operations at Regulus Therapeutics where she provided leadership for trial execution and management to deliver studies on-time with impactful data. Dr. Padgett brings a wide breadth of experience in trial execution from Phase 1 through Phase 3 registrational trials and post-marketing studies in areas including rare, metabolic, central nervous system, gastrointestinal and oncologic diseases. Prior roles include leadership positions at Sanifit Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Mast Therapeutics and major contract research organizations. Dr. Padgett is an accredited Medical Technologist with a Bachelor of Science from Rutgers University, holds a Master of Science, with a focus on Pharmacology, and Master of Business Administration from Seton Hall University, and a Ph.D. in Organizational Management and Leadership from Capella University.

About Ambros Therapeutics

Ambros Therapeutics, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative and transformative medicines for diseases with high unmet medical need. Ambros’ lead investigational program, neridronate, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (CRPS-RISE) for warm CRPS-1. Neridronate has the potential to become the first and only FDA-approved pharmacological therapy addressing patients with CRPS-1.

Company Contact

Argot Partners

ambros@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902