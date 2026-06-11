Primech Holdings Secures Approximately US$8.8 Million in New Commercial, Institutional and Tenancy Facilities Services Contracts

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) ("Primech" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven facilities services provider serving both public and private sectors across Singapore, today announced that its subsidiaries, Primech A & P Pte. Ltd. and Maint-Kleen Pte. Ltd., have collectively secured four significant facilities services contracts with a combined value of approximately S$11.9 million (US$8.8 million). The contracts carry service periods ranging from approximately one year to three years and are expected to contribute recurring revenue over their respective contract terms.

The newly awarded contracts span premium corporate headquarters, next-generation digital business districts, major institutional facilities, and multinational industrial campuses, further strengthening Primech's presence across some of Singapore's most prestigious commercial and tenancy environments.

The contract awards encompass comprehensive cleaning, integrated facilities support, waste management, and pest control services, providing Primech with a stronger recurring revenue base and long-term business visibility.

Expanding Presence Across High-Profile Commercial and Institutional Assets

The newly secured engagements include:

A facilities services contract for a leading fashion and lifestyle company.

An integrated cleaning, waste management, and pest control contract supporting a flagship smart-city digital business district.

A long-term facilities services engagement for one of Singapore's largest institutional and community-focused developments.

A facilities services contract for the Singapore operations of a global industrial technology and energy management leader.

Collectively, these awards further diversify Primech's customer portfolio while demonstrating the Company's ability to secure contracts across multiple sectors, including commercial offices, mixed-use developments, institutional facilities, and advanced industrial campuses.

Demonstrating Continued Customer Confidence and Operational Excellence

The contract awards reflect growing demand for high-quality, technology-enabled facilities management solutions and underscore Primech's reputation as a trusted partner capable of delivering consistent service standards across complex operating environments.

Management believes that securing multiple contracts across diverse asset classes highlights the Company's operational capabilities, workforce management expertise, and ability to execute at scale while maintaining service quality and customer satisfaction.

These wins are expected to contribute meaningful recurring revenue while strengthening Primech's long-term customer relationships and market position within Singapore's facilities services industry.

Supporting Long-Term Growth and Revenue Visibility

Primech continues to execute its strategy of expanding its presence within premium commercial, institutional, and infrastructure-related facilities while leveraging technology-driven solutions to improve operational efficiency and service delivery.

The combined contract value of approximately S$11.9 million (US$8.8 million) provides increased revenue visibility through 2029 and supports the Company's objective of generating sustainable long-term growth through recurring service engagements.

Management believes that demand for professional facilities services will continue to be supported by rising expectations for workplace quality, operational resilience, sustainability initiatives, and asset maintenance standards across Singapore's commercial real estate sector.

"The successful award of these major commercial, institutional and tenancy contracts represents another important milestone for Primech and reflects the confidence that customers place in our service quality, operational capabilities, and technology-driven approach," said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings.

"These contract wins strengthen our recurring revenue base, expand our presence across several strategically important sectors, and further strengthen our position within Singapore's integrated facilities services industry. We remain focused on delivering operational excellence while creating sustainable long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations

Primech Holdings Limited

ir@primechholdings.com

www.primechholdings.com