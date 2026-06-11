LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Les Smith

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Les Smith, CFP®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform. Smith reported serving approximately $185 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Edward Jones.

Based in Spring Hill, Tenn., Smith is the founder of Smith Complete Wealth and brings more than a decade of experience serving pre- and post-retirement clients, with a focus on blue-collar individuals and families who value hard work, integrity and having a trusted advocate in their corner. Smith built his business organically, developing relationships through direct outreach and a strong commitment to delivering meaningful value to clients.

Smith’s approach is rooted in consistent communication and ongoing refinement of each client’s financial plan. By maintaining regular touchpoints and focusing on incremental improvements, he aims to help clients make steady progress toward long-term financial goals. He emphasizes that small, disciplined changes over time can lead to meaningful results.

“My mission has always been to add as much value as possible to my clients’ lives,” said Smith. “That means staying connected, continuously evaluating their financial plans and looking for ways to improve — even if it’s just a small step forward. I believe those small wins add up over time and help clients feel confident about where they’re headed.”

Why Les Smith Chose LPL

Smith selected LPL for its advanced technology, flexibility and advisor-first model, which he believes will enhance his ability to serve clients.

“I made this move because I felt I could elevate the value I deliver to my clients,” Smith said. “LPL’s technology, autonomy and forward-thinking approach give me the ability to go deeper in areas like tax and estate planning, while maintaining the flexibility to make timely decisions on behalf of my clients. It’s a platform that empowers advisors to operate at their highest level.”

Smith also noted that LPL’s capabilities will support a more customized and tactical investment approach, allowing him to move beyond standardized strategies and tailor solutions to each client’s specific needs and goals.

Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL Financial, said, “We are pleased to welcome Les to LPL. His dedication to hard work, client communication and continuous improvement aligns with LPL’s purpose to empower advisors with the tools, flexibility and support they need to deliver personalized advice. We look forward to supporting Les as he continues to grow his business and make a meaningful impact in the lives of his clients.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com/.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. Smith Complete Wealth and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com



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