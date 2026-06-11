Artilo Advances Its Speed-First CRM to Meet the Response-Time Demands of Fintech and Payments Sales Teams

Herzliya, Israel, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artilo, a sales-focused CRM built by sales people for sales people, continues to develop its platform in response to a shift reshaping fast-moving sales. As fintech, payments, and lending teams increasingly compete on how quickly they can reach, qualify, and follow up with a lead, the speed of the software behind them has become a direct factor in revenue. Artilo has built its CRM around that reality, stripping out the delays that slow sellers down so the system keeps pace with the way modern sales teams actually work.

Yosef Sheli, spokesperson at Artilo, framed the focus simply. "Sales in fintech and payments now moves on response time. A lead that sits for ten minutes is often a lead lost, so the tools a team relies on cannot be the thing slowing them down. We built Artilo so that every page loads in under a second and every action takes fewer clicks, which means sellers spend their time selling rather than waiting on software."

A platform built for speed and visibility

The platform keeps the workflow narrow and fast. Each customer sits on a single page that brings together notes, emails, files, payments, and timeline, alongside pipeline potential, the day's agenda, monthly run rate, and overall sales performance. Teams can shape the system with custom fields, statuses, and tags, assign granular roles and permissions to control what each member sees, and bring existing records across through a clean CSV import, with one-click export available whenever they need it.

The emphasis on speed is deliberate for the sectors Artilo serves. In insurance, cash advance, loan companies, payment service providers, and real estate, teams work high volumes of leads where the first to respond often wins, and a slow or cluttered CRM becomes a direct drag on revenue growth. Every saved second compounds across hundreds of daily interactions, turning raw speed into real pipeline momentum.

"Our customers keep telling us the same thing," Sheli added. "They want fewer clicks, faster pages, and complete visibility into their pipeline. Everything in the product is built around those three things, so the result is fast, streamlined, and focused entirely on helping teams perform and grow revenue."

About Artilo

Artilo is a sales-focused CRM built by sales people for sales people. Designed for speed and clarity, it loads every page in under a second and reduces the clicks required for everyday sales tasks. The platform brings leads, clients, calendars, custom fields, roles, and reporting into one streamlined workspace, with one-click lead-to-client conversion, granular permissions, and effortless CSV import and export. Artilo serves high-performance sales teams across fintech, payments, lending, insurance, SaaS, and real estate that want a fast, focused, and efficient way to manage their pipeline and grow revenue. Learn more at artilo.com.