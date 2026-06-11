Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Validates Commercial-Scale Non-China Rare Earth Magnet Supply Capability Ahead of January 2027 DFARS Defense Sourcing Deadline

MIAMI, FL, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (“EM&T” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EMAT), a U.S.-based critical materials and advanced manufacturing company focused on building a secure, vertically integrated supply chain for rare earth permanent magnets, battery materials, and related critical technologies, today announced that its Korean operating subsidiaries have successfully completed customer quality certification procedures with two leading global Tier-1 electronics OEMs across six grades of sintered neodymium-iron-boron (“NdFeB”) rare earth permanent magnets, including super-high-temperature heavy rare earth-containing compositions. EM&T’s operating subsidiaries are currently producing the certified grades at commercial scale, establishing the Company’s existing operations as a commercially credible non-China supply alternative for the U.S. and allied industrial base ahead of January 1, 2027 DFARS sourcing restrictions on Chinese-origin rare earth magnets.

The People’s Republic of China currently dominates global rare earth permanent magnet production, with particular concentration in the high-performance heavy rare earth-containing grades required for defense, aerospace, EV traction motor, robotics, and advanced industrial applications. On January 1, 2027, DFARS 252.225-7052 is expected to restrict U.S. defense contractors from incorporating Chinese-origin rare earth magnets in qualifying defense systems, creating one of the most consequential industrial-policy deadlines in the U.S. critical materials supply chain. The U.S. Department of War, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the Export-Import Bank of the United States have committed billions of dollars in support of domestic and allied rare earth magnet capacity in advance of the deadline, highlighting the area’s strategic importance to the U.S. Government.

Today’s certification covers six grades of sintered NdFeB rare earth permanent magnets - N48M, N50M, N42H, N45H, N35SH, and N46SH - spanning the full commercial temperature-performance spectrum used across global industry, from medium-temperature grades used in consumer electronics and automotive sensors, through high-temperature grades used in electric motors and EV electrification components, to super-high-temperature grades used in EV traction motors, wind turbines, robotics actuators, defense and aerospace systems, and high-performance industrial motors. The super-high-temperature N35SH and N46SH grades incorporate heavy rare earth elements, including dysprosium, which is among the rare earth elements most acutely affected by the People’s Republic of China’s October 2025 expansion of rare earth export controls under MOFCOM Announcement No. 61, and by the April 2025 export controls that remain in effect.

EM&T believes today’s multi-grade customer certification milestone, taken together with the Company’s May 14, 2026 binding Purchase Order with ULVAC, Inc. - the world’s leading manufacturer of sintered magnet production systems, with delivery of thirteen production machines to EM&T’s Korean operations scheduled for November 2026 - and the Company’s planned U.S. industrial campus, establishes EM&T as one of the few commercially credible non-China suppliers of high-performance sintered rare earth permanent magnets in advance of the January 2027 DFARS deadline. EM&T believes the Company is uniquely positioned among U.S.-listed rare earth magnet producers in operating commercial-scale, OEM-certified high-performance sintered magnet production today, rather than at the pilot, qualification, or pre-commercial stage.

Frank Moon, Chief Executive Officer of EM&T, said: “Quality certification from leading Tier-1 OEMs is the validation that matters most in our industry. ULVAC’s commitment to deliver thirteen of its premier sintered magnet production machines to EM&T by November 2026 demonstrated that the global standard-setter for magnet manufacturing technology has placed its confidence in our team’s capabilities. Today’s multi-grade customer certification milestone demonstrates that leading global Tier-1 OEMs have placed the same confidence in our finished product, including in the heavy rare earth-containing super-high-temperature grades most acutely affected by China’s export controls. With less than seven months remaining until the January 2027 DFARS deadline, we believe EM&T is meaningfully advanced relative to its known peers in delivering the commercial-scale, OEM-certified, non-China high-performance rare earth permanent magnet supply that U.S. and allied industrial resilience requires.”

About Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp.

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. is a U.S. based critical materials and advanced manufacturing company listed on Nasdaq (EMAT). EMAT is focused on building a secure supply chain for rare earth permanent magnets, battery materials, and related critical technologies, leveraging proven commercial-scale operations, advanced processing technologies, and strategic partnerships. EM&T operates what it believes is the only known vertically stacked critical materials supply chain spanning from end-of-life electronics and batteries, as well as high-grade concentrates, through the manufacture of finished rare earth magnets, including high-performance rare earth magnets, and battery materials. For additional information, please visit https://investors.evolution-metals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EMAT’s plans, objectives, expectations, projections, strategies, anticipated production capacity, expansion plans, customer qualifications and certifications, machine delivery timelines, competitive positioning, and commercial operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future business strategy, production capacity, plans and goals, competitive strengths, and expansion and growth of our business. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “positioned,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those risks include risks related to changes in our operations; uncertainties concerning estimates and projections; industry-related risks; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors, equipment suppliers, and consultants; risks related to customer qualification and certification timelines and outcomes; risks related to customer concentration and customer relationships; and risks related to machine delivery schedules, commissioning timelines, and production ramp-up. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of EMAT and its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. While these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results, performance, or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance, or achievements in later periods. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments unless required by law. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to execution, financing, regulatory approvals, equipment delivery, customer qualification and certification, and market conditions. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact EMAT’s expectations and projections can be found in filings it makes with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K of EMAT for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2026 and the Report on Form 10-Q of EMAT for the three months ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 22, 2026, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by EMAT. SEC filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Judith McGarry

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp.

investor.relations@evolution-metals.com

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

EMAT@arxhq.com