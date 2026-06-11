21shares Named to Inaugural Fortune Crypto 100 List

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares, one of the world’s leading issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced it has been named to the Fortune Crypto 100 list , a first-of-its-kind for the publication, highlighting the organizations that are shaping the rapidly evolving digital asset sector through innovation, influence, scale, and long-term impact. 21shares’ recognition comes in the DATs and ETFs category, underscoring the company’s success in providing investor access to a diverse array of crypto ETFs to the U.S. market and globally.

THYP is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (" '40 Act"), and is not subject to the same regulations and protections as '40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. THYP is subject to significant risk and heightened volatility. Hyperliquid assets are not suitable for an investor who cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in THYP is not a direct investment in HYPE.

“We have been laser focused on product innovation and operational excellence – particularly in the U.S. market, where we see untapped opportunity for digital asset adoption. This is a significant stamp of recognition of that commitment and reflects our team’s ongoing initiative to provide unparalleled access to digital assets investors want most,” said Duncan Moir, President of 21shares. “As our industry continues to evolve, we look forward to continuing to play a leading role in scaling the asset class through increased exposure to accessible crypto ETF products.”

21shares continues to be a global force with over 60 crypto ETPs issued internationally. The company has focused on expanding in the U.S. market in recent years, investing in product development and bringing 15 different ETPs across single-asset, diversified index, leveraged, and actively managed funds to market. Most recently, the company launched the 21shares Hyperliquid ETF (THYP), becoming the first-ever ETF issuer in the U.S. to bring a spot HYPE product to market.

“Digital assets have become a recognized need for a well-balanced investment portfolio, and a closely watched component of the macro landscape,” added Stephen Coltman, Head of Macro at 21shares. “Providing access to these assets through crypto ETPs, a familiar and easy to incorporate investment structure, is critical in helping investors prepare for macro uncertainty.”

The full list can be found at this link .

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building an eight-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Media Contact

Audrey Belloff: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

Alethea Jadick: ajadick@sloanepr.com

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that THYP (“the Fund”) will generate a profit for investors.

There are special risks associated with short selling and margin investing. Please ask your financial advisor for more information about these risks. HYPE is a relatively new asset class, and the market for HYPE is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. HYPE is largely unregulated and HYPE investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments.

Crypto assets, such as HYPE, operate without central authority or banks and are not backed by any government. Crypto assets are often referred to as a “virtual asset” or “digital asset,” and operate as a decentralized, peer-to-peer financial trading platform and value storage that is used like money.

HYPE is subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility and lack of liquidity, and theft. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. HYPE is subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in the supply of and demand for HYPE, and other factors. There is no assurance that SUI will maintain its value over the long-term.

The trading prices of many digital assets, including HYPE, have experienced extreme volatility in recent periods and may continue to do so. Extreme volatility in the future, including further declines in the trading prices of HYPE, could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Shares and the Shares could lose all or substantially all of their value.

Failure by the Fund’s HYPE Custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the Fund’s HYPE could result in a loss to the Fund. Shareholders cannot be assured that the SUI Custodian will maintain adequate insurance with respect to the SUI held by the custodian on behalf of the Fund.

The Fund is not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of SUI. An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in SUI. Investors will also forgo certain rights conferred by owning SUI directly. Shares of the Fund are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Only Authorized Participants may trade directly with the Fund and only large blocks of Shares called "creation units." Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

If an active trading market for the Shares does not develop or continue to exist, the market prices and liquidity of the Shares may be adversely affected.

Shares in the Fund are not FDIC insured and may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and fees and expenses before investing. For further discussion of the risks associated with an investment in the Fund please read the Fund’s prospectus: https://cdn.21shares.com/uploads/product_documents/Prospectus/THYP.pdf

The Marketing Agent is Foreside Global Services, LLC

21Shares US LLC is the Sponsor to the Fund.

21Shares is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services LLC.

FalconX is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services LLC.

© 2026. 21Shares US LLC. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without written permission.

