Haivision Introduces Play ISR Premium for Video Analysis, Collaboration, and Situational Awareness

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision today announced the release of Haivision Play ISR Premium, a new enhanced version of the Play ISR software-based, low-latency video player, delivering advanced ISR video analysis, collaboration, and situational awareness capabilities for mission-critical operations.

Widely adopted by intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) professionals in defense, public safety, and security operations, Play ISR enables users to view full-motion video (FMV) and embedded key-length-value (KLV) metadata in real-time. With Play ISR Premium, Haivision is expanding its AI-enabled ISR video ecosystem to deliver powerful processing, exploitation, and dissemination (PED) tools.

As ISR teams manage growing volumes of live video and metadata in increasingly time-sensitive operational environments, organizations require more efficient tools to review, analyze, and act on vital information. Purpose-built for tactical ISR analysts, systems engineers, and operational teams, Play ISR Premium features interactive mapping, annotation, recording, and collaboration capabilities designed to support faster operational assessment and more informed decision-making.

“Haivision Play ISR Premium gives ISR analysts the advanced tools they need to quickly understand, collaborate, and act on time-sensitive video intelligence,” said Brian Henry, President at Haivision MCS. “As part of Haivision’s growing ISR ecosystem, Play ISR Premium helps users improve situational awareness and make faster, more confident operational decisions in mission-critical environments.”

Designed for ISR teams that require rapid video review, collaborative analysis, and streamlined access to essential ISR data, Play ISR Premium introduces a comprehensive set of advanced operational capabilities, including:

Interactive mapping with real-time video geolocation, field-of-view visualization, target display, annotation overlays, and support for third-party map sources to enhance contextual awareness and operational coordination.

with real-time video geolocation, field-of-view visualization, target display, annotation overlays, and support for third-party map sources to enhance contextual awareness and operational coordination. Advanced annotations with freehand draw, text, markers, arrows, and shapes to improve collaboration and streamline operational analysis.

with freehand draw, text, markers, arrows, and shapes to improve collaboration and streamline operational analysis. Integrated recording tools to capture and preserve critical video segments for documentation, intelligence sharing, and after-action review.

to capture and preserve critical video segments for documentation, intelligence sharing, and after-action review. Zoom and pan controls for close inspection of areas of interest and improved target identification during ISR review.

for close inspection of areas of interest and improved target identification during ISR review. Advanced timeline controls to isolate and loop specific playback segments for faster analysis and more efficient operational review.

to isolate and loop specific playback segments for faster analysis and more efficient operational review. Snapshot capture to support intelligence reporting and information sharing.

Play ISR Premium is part of Haivision’s AI-enabled ISR video ecosystem, which includes the Makito video encoder series for streaming from platforms and sensors, Kraken X1 Rugged for real-time AI-powered video processing, and the Kobra video operations platform for tactical operations and situational awareness.

Learn more about Play ISR Premium at Eurosatory

See Haivision’s AI-enabled ISR video ecosystem and Play ISR Premium at Eurosatory 2026 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center from June 15-19. For more information about Play ISR Premium, visit: https://www.haivision.com/products/haivision-play-isr/

Download the Free Version of Play ISR

Get started with Play ISR using Haivision’s free version of the video player, designed to give users access to core features. Download the desktop application for PC, Mac, or Linux from the Haivision website: https://www.haivision.com/products/download-play-isr/

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision enables organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. Haivision provides high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.

Lamia Milonas

+1 (514) 799-8105

lmilonas@haivision.com