Sleep.ai to Present 10 Scientific Studies at SLEEP 2026, Highlighting Advances in Digital Sleep Intelligence and Product Validation

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep.ai , the world's leading validated sleep intelligence platform, today announced that a total of 10 scientific studies involving the company’s research and validation work will be presented at SLEEP 2026 , the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), taking place June 14–17, 2026.

The presentations include three original Sleep.ai-led AI/ML analyses and seven product validation studies conducted in collaboration with partners, reflecting the company’s continued investment in scientific rigor and evidence-based sleep innovation.

SLEEP is widely recognized as one of the leading scientific conferences in sleep medicine and research, bringing together clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders from around the world.

Expanding the Science of Digital Sleep Intelligence

The three Sleep.ai-led AI/ML analyses being presented explore key areas of sleep science and digital sleep measurement, including:

Partner Validation Studies Reinforce Real-World Impact

In addition, seven partner product validation studies conducted by Sleep.ai will be presented, underscoring the company’s role in helping organizations validate and deploy sleep intelligence across healthcare, wellness, and consumer applications. These validation studies include the following:

Building Trust Through Scientific Validation

“Scientific validation has always been foundational to Sleep.ai and how we approach innovation,” said Colin Lawlor, CEO of Sleep.ai. “Having 10 studies represented at SLEEP 2026 reflects the depth of our research capabilities and our commitment to helping consumers, healthcare organizations, and partners leverage sleep intelligence grounded in science. We believe sleep is one of the most powerful yet underutilized signals for long-term health, and evidence-based innovation is essential to unlocking that potential.”

The research presentations build on Sleep.ai’s growing body of scientific work and reinforce the company’s position at the intersection of sleep science, digital health, and applied AI.

"Our mission is to improve sleep health at a population level, and we believe that only holds up when it's grounded in evidence and driven by the latest sleep science," said Dr. Elie Gottlieb, Head of Applied Science at Sleep.ai. "We're proud that this year's program reflects exactly that, from deep learning models that detect sleep apnea and insomnia from consumer sleep tech-derived data, to the nearly one billion hours of sleep data behind them, to field research studies across consumer products aimed at better sleep. Applying that science in platforms and products is how we move beyond measurement toward improving population sleep health."



Sleep.ai’s scientific foundation includes more than one billion hours of sleep data and more than 250 scientific studies, enabling the company to support partners and researchers with validated sleep intelligence solutions.

More information about SLEEP 2026 is available at www.sleepmeeting.org .

About Sleep.ai

Sleep.ai is a global sleep intelligence company delivering science-backed solutions to improve sleep and long-term health across consumer, wellness, and healthcare applications. Powered by more than one billion hours of sleep data and more than 250 scientific studies, the company combines advanced analytics and behavioral science to support prevention, performance, and health insight.

Sleep.ai offers consumer sleep coaching programs, including reimbursable preventive solutions such as Dein Schlaf in Germany, as well as enterprise-grade APIs, SDKs, and R&D services. Trusted by leading brands including Dyson, L'Oréal, Therabody, Purple, and IFF, Sleep.ai enables partners across health, wellness, and life sciences to embed validated sleep intelligence into their products and services. Learn more at www.sleep.ai or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Maria Bradley

JMAC PR for Sleep.ai

sleepai@jmacpr.com