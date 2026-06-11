The Southeast's Largest Skincare, Spa & Wellness Event, Produced by Questex, Moves to Fort Lauderdale with Expanded Programming and a Bold New Vision

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is officially open for International Esthetic, Cosmetic & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, now Questex’s Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show Florida. The Southeast’s largest and most trusted skincare, spa, and wellness event is set to take place August 30-31 at its brand-new location: the Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center, marking a landmark moment for the event.

“For decades, industry professionals have relied on IECSC to perfect their craft, discover breakthrough innovations, learn from world-class masters, and network with their community,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director, Questex’s Wellness Group. “The rebranding to Be+Well reflects the shifting landscape of the industry, evolving to meet the growing demand for holistic, cross-category wellness experiences.”

Attendees can expect the same legendary quality and experience they have trusted for years, but with expanded opportunities designed to elevate their businesses in a rapidly changing market.

Superstar Speakers + Top-Tier Education

This year’s show features a diverse and dynamic lineup of leaders from the spa and wellness industries, including 10 speakers making their Be+Well Florida debut. Highlights include:

Savanna Boda - Licensed Esthetician | Med Spa Owner | Social media influencer, Savanna Boda Aesthetics

Nerida Joy - Renowned Esthetician and One of the Country’s Top Facialists

Terrance Bonner - Spa & Wellness Expert and Founder of The Bonner Institute

Jane Pham - CEO and Founder of Lady Peng

George Scandalis - Founder and Owner of The Skin Guy, Inc.





This year’s Be+Well Florida Show delivers an unparalleled lineup of 80+ classes, covering a full spectrum of education across 7 tracks including esthetics, business, skincare science, wellness integration, and marketing. The program emphasizes practical strategies, hands-on learning, and transformative client care. These classes are offered for an additional fee.

Session highlights include:

Aging Clients, Expanding Income: The Untapped Revenue Market, Alison O'Neil

Brow Lamination That Lasts: Safe Techniques for Consistent, Profitable Results, Kimberly Morfin

PCOS, PMS & Perimenopause: What Hormonal Imbalance Looks Like on the Skin, Jordan Hogan

Keep More, Owe Less: The Five Easy Financial Fixes That Took Me From 6 to 7 Figures, Jane Pham

Modern Facial Rejuvenation: A Practical Guide to Esthetic Devices, Dr. Erin Madigan-Fleck

Social Media That Converts: A Workshop for Service-Based Beauty Businesses, Kirsten Goetzelman





First-Ever Nail & Makeup Competition Powered by Global Talent Beauty Cup

Be+Well Florida will welcome up to 150 nail and makeup artists to showcase their precision, creativity, and world-class nail artistry.





Hundreds of Premier Beauty & Wellness Exhibitors

Discover, experience, and purchase from the top industry brands you need to run a skincare or spa business including: Celluma Light Therapy, Circadia, Cosgram, Elleebana, Eminence Organic Skin Care, FarmHouse Fresh, Jovê, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage, The HydraFacial Company, Zemits, Lira Clinical, LightStim and many more! Click here for the full list of Be+Well Florida exhibitors. Plus, over 100 Product-Focused Education Sessions included free with an admission pass.





Attendees may register to attend the Show by clicking here.

Exhibit Hall passes include all free Product-Focused Education at Be+Well Florida.

Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, August 30 10:00am - 5:00pm and Monday August 31 10:00am - 4:00pm

NEW LOCATION:

Ft. Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

SHOW INFO:

For more information on visit Be+Well Show Florida.

Stay connected on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Be+Well

Be+Well is the new umbrella brand bringing together legendary industry events and media serving hair, skin, and body professionals in the beauty, spa, wellness, and fitness industry with shows located in New York, Las Vegas, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Be+Well Media and Events includes Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show (the new home of The International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics, and Spa Conference), American Salon, American Spa, Spatec, and Sibec, including the former Club Industry events —to create the beauty and wellness industry's largest event and media platform. For more information on subscribing, attending or advertising, visit www.BeWellMediaandEvents.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Amanda Brokaw

Amanda@brokawpr.com

917-238-0204