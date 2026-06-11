Picogrid Enables Integration of Ukraine-Proven Shahed Interceptors into US Expeditionary Air Defense Network





A soldier prepares a drone interceptor platform. Picogrid’s open-systems technology enables these autonomous capabilities to operate within U.S. air defense networks.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picogrid today announced that its open-systems integration technology is being used to connect Ukraine-proven Shahed interceptors into ongoing U.S. air defense operations. In coordination with Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401), Picogrid has established a distributed mesh network as the tactical edge integrator for Lattice and Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD-C2) through integration with Perennial Autonomy Merops systems. This network enables operational units to share sensor data and autonomous drone interceptor tracks seamlessly across existing U.S. and allied air defense systems.

As the proliferation of low-cost, one-way attack drones fundamentally alters the air defense landscape, traditional fixed-site defense systems are increasingly augmented by highly maneuverable counter-UAS teams. These teams require an adaptable "kill web" capable of collapsing isolated sensor data into a unified, actionable operating picture.

To meet this critical operational need, Picogrid has deployed its ruggedized Helios and Portal Expeditionary C2 Nodes (ECNs) alongside its Legion integration platform into theater to form an expeditionary air defense network. This system ingests raw data from passive and active sensors and shares it across counter-UAS teams. The deployment includes integration of Perennial Autonomy’s Merops Surveyor drone interceptor, enabling soldiers to connect proven effectors into a resilient, open-architecture air defense network.

This modular capability allows warfighters to establish a direct, low-latency bridge between their sensing equipment, interceptors, and other weapon systems. By fusing radar tracks locally on the ECNs, counter-UAS teams can execute automated detect-to-engage workflows with confidence, even in degraded or denied communications environments. Edge data generated by these teams is integrated into FAAD-C2 on classified networks, facilitated by Picogrid’s cross-domain solution for operational employment.

"The true bottleneck in modern air defense is often the friction of integrating siloed systems in the field," said Peter Kazazes, Lead Systems Architect at Picogrid. "Our role is to provide a reliable sensor-to-effector integration mesh. By deploying an open architecture, we’re enabling soldiers on the ground to plug-and-play the best-of-breed sensors and autonomous interceptors they need to secure their airspace and protect American and allied personnel against emerging threats."

Disclaimer: The appearance of the U.S. Department of War visual information does not imply or constitute DOW endorsement.

About Picogrid

Picogrid is a technology company that builds products to integrate mission-critical systems. Its hardware and software products connect sensors, unmanned platforms, and digital systems, enabling unified control and data flow in defense and industrial environments. Deployed globally and supported by leading Silicon Valley investors, Picogrid delivers infrastructure for mission execution across land, sea, air, and space. Learn more at picogrid.com .

Press Contact:



Casey Dell'lsola

REQ for Picogrid

picogrid@req.co



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2b81e4c-9c3b-4c17-88aa-c7a333f20d35