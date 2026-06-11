Bassett Healthcare Network Opens New Convenient Care Clinic Serving the Cooperstown Area

Cooperstown, New York, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Healthcare Network in Central New York has opened a new Convenient Care location, serving patients in the Cooperstown area seeking same-day, walk-in care for non-emergencies.

The new Convenient Care is located at 4580 State Highway 28 in Milford, NY, adjacent to Cooperstown Dreams Park, an all-inclusive, world-class baseball summer camp experience that draws families from across the country. It is only a few miles from other Cooperstown summer attractions, including the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

The clinic saw its first patients on June 1, 2026. That day, patients who received care ranged in age from two to 104 years old. In just the first week of operations, the clinic provided care to 146 patients and completed 34 on-site X-ray scans. 57 of these patients walked in without an appointment.

Convenient Care is a critical point of access for patients to receive timely care for non-emergent illnesses and injuries, including but not limited to coughs, colds, flu, fevers, sprains, rashes, and insect bites. The clinic space has been renovated to include six exam rooms, a reception and waiting area, an X-ray room, and a nurses’ station.

“Bassett is taking strategic and deliberate steps to grow services and improve access – and this means connecting people with the right care, in the right place, at the right time. Walk-in convenient care serves a specific purpose and Cooperstown has felt this gap for some time. This new location near the Village and adjacent to Cooperstown Dreams Park will offer accessible care to both full-time residents and visitors alike,” said Staci Thompson, MHA, FACMPE, President and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network.

“The opening of this new Convenient Care clinic was made possible through the vision, collaboration and over a year of hard work that involved so many leaders, experts, caregivers, and team members across Bassett Healthcare Network. We are grateful for the contributions of everyone who had a hand in bringing this project to this point and thankful for the caregivers who will now be on the frontlines at this location, delivering seamless access to necessary care to our neighbors and those visiting our area this summer and each summer in the future,” said Deanna Charles, MHA, Senior Vice President, Chief Ambulatory Officer for Bassett Healthcare Network.

Prior to this Convenient Care being established, residents and tourists visiting Cooperstown either had to travel a half hour or more to be seen at a Convenient Care location or seek treatment at Bassett Medical Center’s Emergency Department, where they might face longer wait times behind patients with more critical needs.

“A Convenient Care location central to our region has been a long-term need for both our patients and the network. Providing our community with this acute-care option local to Cooperstown, but outside of the emergency room setting, will serve as a resource multiplier. Patients who need and want immediate care will now enjoy improved access for acute illnesses that don’t quite require an emergency visit,” said Matthew Kleinmaier, MD, Chief of Emergency and Trauma Services for Bassett Healthcare Network.

This clinic joins two existing Bassett Convenient Care clinics, located in Oneonta and Herkimer. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This new Convenient Care clinic was made possible through funding awarded through New York’s Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program IV. This investment of $7,633,694 was awarded to Bassett Medical Center to fund the renovation of the clinic space as well as renovations to the hospital’s Emergency Department and Inpatient Psychiatric Unit. Philanthropic contributions, made through Friends of Bassett Healthcare Network, also contributed to the project. Our partners at Friends of Bassett extend their deepest gratitude to Strategic Financial Services, EPIC Landscapes, Inc., Leatherstocking Credit Union, Nixon Peabody LLP, Terry and Keith Fulmer. In total, Friends of Bassett raised $140,000 for this project.

About Bassett Healthcare Network

Bassett Healthcare Network is an integrated health system that provides care and services to people living in a 5,600 square mile region in upstate New York. The organization includes five corporately affiliated hospitals, over two dozen community-based health centers, more than 20 school-based health centers, two skilled nursing facilities, and other health partners in related fields. To learn more about services available throughout the Bassett Healthcare Network, visit www.bassett.org. Follow Bassett on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn. Bassett Healthcare Network is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

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