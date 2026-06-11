Parexel to Highlight Expertise Across Eight Thought Leadership Sessions at 2026 DIA Global Annual Meeting

RALEIGH, N.C., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry, will present during eight sessions at the 2026 Drug Information Association (DIA) Global Annual Meeting, taking place June 14-18, 2026, in Philadelphia. Company executives and subject matter experts will present, moderate and participate in panels about proven AI applications across the clinical trial lifecycle, real world evidence, risk-based quality management and patient-centered research.

Sessions featuring Parexel representatives are scheduled throughout the conference:



#425 IT: “The Connected Submission — How AI, Automation, and Intelligence are Changing the Regulatory Ecosystem” Speaker: Katie Connelly, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Regulatory Affairs Date and time: Monday, June 15 from 1:05 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.

— #503 IT: “Human-Centered AI — A Dual-Layer Model for Clinical Research Excellence” Speaker: Aneiss Ghodsi, Head of AI Engineering Date and time: Tuesday, June 16 from 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

— #515: “Leveraging Federated AI and Open Data to Transform Oncology Research and Development” Speaker: Stacy Hurt, Chief Patient Officer Date and time: Tuesday, June 16 from 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

#519: “Patient Registries: Basket Trial or Basket Case?” Panelist: Mike D'Ambrosio, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Real World Research Date and time: Tuesday, June 16 from 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

#521.1: “Patient Appreciation Session: Celebrating the Patient Voice” Speaker: Stacy Hurt, Chief Patient Officer Date and time: Tuesday, June 16 from 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

#637: “Destigmatizing 483 Observations” Panelist: Cris McDavid, Senior Director of Clinical Operations Date and time: Wednesday, June 17 from 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

#647: “Not Can, but Should: How do we WANT AI/ML to Transform Clinical Development?” Panelist: Tala Fakhouri, Chief AI & Regulatory Strategy Officer Date and time: Wednesday, June 17 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

#701: “No Report Left Behind: Human-Centered Safety Reporting” Moderator: Stacy Hurt, Chief Patient Officer Date and time: Thursday, June 18 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.







“DIA is a premier forum for advancing clinical development innovation, and Parexel is proud to showcase how AI, clinical trial innovation and human-centered approaches are transforming the industry,” said Keri Mattox, Chief Business & Strategy Officer, Parexel. “Our participation reflects Parexel’s commitment to research and thought leadership, and our dedication to accelerating the delivery of safe, effective therapies to patients worldwide.”

DIA is a global, multidisciplinary organization bringing together professionals across the entire spectrum of the life sciences industry. DIA serves as a neutral platform for knowledge exchange, fostering innovation and advancing global health through educational resources, conferences and collaboration among stakeholders.

Parexel will exhibit at Booth #1503 throughout the meeting. For more information about Parexel’s presence at DIA 2026 or to schedule a meeting with Parexel experts, visit Parexel Events.

About Parexel

Parexel is a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry. Leveraging deep local knowledge and a global breadth of clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our 22,000+ global employees work in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind — broadening access and making clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our proven track record spans 40+ years and drives us forward, advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas while harnessing innovation to drive efficiencies across every phase of the clinical development process. Our insights-driven approach, proven delivery and trusted execution are accelerating the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients — With Heart®. We continue to earn recognition industrywide, including the 2025 Scrip Award for “Best Contract Research Organization – Full-Service Provider,” 2024 Fierce Biotech CRO Award for "Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research" and the 2024 and 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

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Danaka Williams

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