Franklin Access Launches RG3100 5G Mobile Router Hotspot on T-Mobile’s Advanced 5G Network

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Access (NASDAQ: FKWL), a leader in broadband and wireless communications solutions, today announced the launch of the new Franklin RG3100 5G Mobile Router Hotspot, now available on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. Built on Qualcomm’s next-generation SDX72 modem platform, the RG3100 delivers enhanced 5G performance, enterprise-ready management capabilities, and flexible deployment options for consumers, businesses, education, and public sector users.

“We are excited to launch the Franklin RG3100 on T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network,” said OC Kim, president of Franklin Access. “The RG3100 represents a major advancement in mobile connectivity by bringing together next-generation Wi-Fi 7 performance, international roaming support, advanced 5G capabilities, enterprise management tools, and flexible always-on operation in a compact mobile hotspot designed for today’s connected world.”

The Franklin RG3100 features tri-band Wi-Fi 7 connectivity across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, delivering lower latency, improved capacity, and faster wireless performance for bandwidth-intensive applications including video conferencing, cloud collaboration, streaming, and enterprise mobility. With support for 32 simultaneously connected Wi-Fi devices, the RG3100 is ideal for mobile professionals, remote workers, field teams, temporary work sites, small businesses, and families on the go.

“Modern work demands connectivity that’s ready for anything, anytime, anywhere,” said Brent Johnston, Vice President of T-Mobile for Business Product. “By combining T-Mobile nationwide 5G performance with advanced Wi-Fi capabilities, the Franklin JEXtream® RG3100 supports more devices, new use cases, and moments that matter for remote teams, small businesses, and people on the go.”

Built to perform beyond traditional consumer hotspots, the Franklin RG3100 includes advanced networking and deployment capabilities typically associated with larger fixed wireless routers. The device features both USB-C and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity for wired networking integration and supports battery-less direct-power operation for always-on deployments such as branch failover, kiosks, pop-up retail, temporary offices, and remote workstations.

To improve coverage and performance in challenging environments, the Franklin RG3100 incorporates an advanced antenna architecture with eight high-gain internal antennas and dual TS-9 external antenna ports for optional signal enhancement accessories.

The Franklin RG3100 can be remotely managed by the JEXtream Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform (sold direct by Franklin), allowing organizations to configure, monitor, and manage large device deployments securely and efficiently. Enterprise customers can leverage centralized provisioning, location tracking, internet suspend and content filtering.

Additional features include a removable 5,000 mAh battery with integrated power-bank functionality for charging smartphones and portable devices, a bright 2.4-inch color display for simplified device management, and battery-less operation to enable optimized thermal management for extended mobile and fixed-use scenarios.

“The Franklin RG3100 reflects our continued commitment to delivering advanced mobile broadband solutions that combine performance, reliability, flexibility, and ease of deployment,” added Kim. “As wireless connectivity becomes increasingly critical for both consumers and enterprise users, Franklin continues to innovate solutions that help businesses and consumers stay securely connected everywhere.”

About Franklin Access

Franklin Access (NASDAQ: FKWL) specializes in integrated connectivity solutions powered by 4G LTE and 5G technologies. The company offers mobile device management (MDM), network management solutions (NMS), and innovative wireless products for the digital age. For more information, visit https://www.FranklinAccess.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors.

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@franklinaccess.com