ASUS Republic of Gamers Wins 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Award

Fremont, CA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), the ASUS sub-brand creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “HigherEd EdTech Deployment of the Year” award in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

EdTech Breakthrough Award

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) deployed full tournament-grade gaming ecosystems during the 2025–2026 academic year, supporting the most expansive EdTech deployment in collegiate esports to date. To achieve this, the company acted as the Official PC Provider of the three largest esports organizations in North America: National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), PlayVS, and the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC). Through NACE, ROG supported over 4,000 varsity student-athletes across 150+ member institutions. Through PlayVS, ROG-powered setups were active on more than 900 college campuses. Through NECC, ROG powered competition across 500+ participating colleges and universities.

Each tournament setup delivered a complete ROG ecosystem featuring the ROG G700 and ROG GM700. These PCs are engineered for performance, optimized thermals, and advanced connectivity, ensuring athletes can compete without lag or interruption. Beyond the PC itself, the setup included headsets, keyboards, mice, and mousepads to create a unified, professional-grade experience that mirrors what students will encounter in industry.





Players competed on ROG-powered setups in front of a live audience, with matches broadcast on Twitch to thousands of fans. In addition, the partnerships included program support, product integration, research initiatives, and event activations. Students discovered interests in STEM fields, game development, and digital content creation.

“Like traditional sports, esports create higher student engagement in the classroom by fostering a sense of community and belonging. Participation can also boost communication and strategic thinking skills, helping to earn scholarships and support lucrative job opportunities after school,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “ROG empowers professional esports players with the gear they need to compete at their very best, and the technology needed to thrive in the dynamic world of esports.”

“Thank you to EdTech Breakthrough for this recognition of this meaningful chapter in our organization. By securing partnerships with every major collegiate esports governing body in a single academic year, we are embedding ourselves into the very infrastructure of American collegiate esports,” said Shawn Chang, General Manager, System Business Group, ASUS North America. “This deployment goes beyond hardware provision. Our program is grounded in a clear educational mission of treating access to elite technology as a direct enabler of student-athlete performance, academic development, and career readiness in the digital economy.”

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program returns for its 8th annual cycle with its largest and

most competitive field yet, drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries. The program is dedicated to recognizing breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns – in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms and beyond. Thousands of entries were evaluated across a wide range of categories spanning the full edtech spectrum, including Student Engagement, Classroom Management, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Corporate Learning, Career Preparation and Language Learning.

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About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation, and design, and is ranked among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

About ASUS Republic Of Gamers (ROG)

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Established in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products recognized for performance, quality, and design. Learn more at rog.asus.com.

Beyond creating next-gen gaming products, ROG is empowering the next esports revolution in education, dedicated to developing students’ skills and inspiring them to prepare for a digital future. Learn more at https://www.asus.com/us/site/business/esportsinedu.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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