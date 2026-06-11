MISTRAS Group CIO Rick Fabrizio Named as a 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 Honoree

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Cherry Bekaert are pleased to announce Rick Fabrizio, MISTRAS Group’s Chief Information Officer (CIO), as a 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 honoree.

The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Together, the 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $71.6 billion in annual revenue and employ over 78,000 people across the region and beyond.

This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 10th, 2026, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“This year’s Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

With over 20 years of IT leadership experience, Rick has a proven track record of driving transformation. Since joining MISTRAS in 2025, he has executed a comprehensive modernization of the company’s technology ecosystem, including enhancements to cybersecurity, advanced analytics capabilities, and integrated enterprise architecture to drive cross-functional innovation across the company. Rick’s leadership has elevated technology from a support function to a competitive advantage that enables the company to grow faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver greater value to customers.

“I’m honored to be recognized among this year’s Philadelphia Titan 100 honorees,” said Rick. “This recognition reflects the work of an incredible team at MISTRAS that is helping transform technology into a strategic engine for innovation, resilience, and growth. Together, we’re building the digital foundation that enables our people, our operations, and our customers to stay a step ahead.”

Rick will be honored at the Titan 100 awards celebration on September 10th, 2026, which will be held at 2300 Arena, Philadelphia. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

"On behalf of everyone at Cherry Bekaert, I want to congratulate this year's Philadelphia Titan 100 honorees. We believe great leadership transforms organizations and communities alike, and this remarkable group of leaders exemplifies this at the highest level. Their vision, leadership, and lasting impact make them true Titans, and incredibly well deserving of this recognition," says David Stonesifer, Partner at Cherry Bekaert.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, serving critical strategic markets including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, industrials, power generation & transmission, infrastructure, engineering and research. The Company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

Contact:

Theresa Feraren

Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

marcom@mistrasgroup.com