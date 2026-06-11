The AREA Welcomes MultiSet AI as a Member

BOSTON, MA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA), an EDM Association community, today announced that MultiSet AI has joined the consortium. MultiSet builds scan-agnostic Visual Positioning System (VPS) infrastructure that turns any reality capture into centimeter-accurate, human- and machine-readable spatial maps. The platform powers enterprise AR, connected workers, and robotics deployments across industrial, life sciences, geospatial, and built-environment sectors, and is production-deployed across the full enterprise spectrum from public cloud to on-device and air-gapped environments. By joining AREA, MultiSet aligns with the global community defining how enterprise AR scales across hardware, software, and the workers who depend on it.

"AR is the primary human interface to Physical AI, and industrial environments are where that future is being proven first," said Nikhil Sawlani, CEO and Co-Founder, MultiSet AI. "AREA brings together the operators, platforms, and standards bodies shaping enterprise AR at scale. We joined to learn directly from members deploying AR in the toughest environments, to contribute our infrastructure perspective to the ecosystem, and to help ensure the spatial substrate beneath enterprise AR remains open, interoperable, and built for how real work gets done."

“MultiSet AI’s approach to scan-agnostic spatial mapping addresses one of the core challenges in scaling enterprise AR—reliable, precise localization across diverse environments and devices,” said Mark Sage, Executive Director of the AREA. “Their ability to transform a wide range of reality capture data into accurate, real-time spatial infrastructure will help advance interoperability and unlock new possibilities for connected workers, industrial operations, and robotics. We are pleased to welcome MultiSet to the AREA as we continue building the foundation for enterprise AR on a global scale.”

About MultiSet AI

MultiSet AI builds scan-agnostic Visual Positioning System (VPS) infrastructure. The platform converts any reality capture (LiDAR, Matterport, Gaussian Splats, 360° video, mobile scans) into centimeter-accurate, human- and machine-readable spatial maps that any device can localize against in real time, indoors or outdoors. MultiSet has mapped 16+ million square feet across 3,400+ locations in 116 countries, powering 500,000+ device interactions for enterprise AR, connected worker, and robotics deployments. The platform is production-deployed with a Fortune 100 industrial customer in private cloud, and runs across public cloud, on-premise, on-device, and air-gapped environments. Learn more at multiset.ai.

About the AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA)

The AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global membership-funded alliance helping to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AR by supporting the growth of a comprehensive ecosystem. The AREA accelerates AR adoption by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for enterprises, providers, and research institutions. AREA is an EDM Association For more information, visit the AREA website .

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